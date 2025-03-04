SBAlenders.com’s Biggest Movers and Shakers of 2024: Top Lenders Making Waves in Small Business Financing

SBAlenders.com Movers and Shakers Report Image

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Small Business Administration (SBA) lending landscape is witnessing a transformative year as several financial institutions dramatically climbed the national rankings, demonstrating their commitment to fueling small business growth. A newly released analysis highlights the top five “Movers and Shakers” in SBA lending for 2024–lenders that saw the most significant ranking improvements based on their SBA loan activity compared to 2023.Leading the charge is Truliant Federal Credit Union, which skyrocketed 121 spots to become the highest-ranked credit union SBA lender in the nation. Following closely behind is Northeast Bank, advancing 88 positions, largely due to its strategic partnership with NEWITY, which specializes in small-dollar SBA 7(a) loans. Lendistry SBLC, Mission Valley Bank, and T Bank round out the top five, each leveraging unique strategies to expand their SBA loan portfolios and improve access to capital for small businesses.“The growth of these lenders is not just about numbers–it’s about their impact on the small business community,” said Darren King, Founder. “By expanding their SBA lending programs, introducing new partnerships, and utilizing technology to streamline loan approvals, these institutions are playing a crucial role in helping businesses succeed.” SBAlenders.com’s Movers and Shakers Report highlights the top 20 SBA lenders that have experienced the most significant movement in our annual rankings, along with key loan data and industry focus. It explores which banks and financial institutions are gaining traction, the strategies they use to increase lending volume, and how the competitive landscape is evolving.1) Truliant FCURank Change: +121Total SBA Loan Volume: $96,737,400Number of Loans: 60Average Loan Amount: $1,612,290Average Interest Rate: 11.1%2) Northeast BankRank Change: +88Total SBA Loan Volume: $249,282,800Number of Loans: 2,071Average Loan Amount: $120,368Average Interest Rate: 11.1%3) Lendistry SBLCRank Change: +67Total SBA Loan Volume: $214,499,900Number of Loans: 1,173Average Loan Amount: $182,864Average Interest Rate: 12.6%4) Mission Valley BankRank Change: +37Total SBA Loan Volume: $93,197,000Number of Loans: 50Average Loan Amount: $1,863,940Average Interest Rate: 10.5%5) T BankRank Change: +33Total SBA Loan Volume: $131,592,200Number of Loans: 82Average Loan Amount: $1,604,783Each of these institutions has taken a unique approach to SBA lending:* Truliant Federal Credit Union expanded its SBA lending team and established itself as a leader among credit unions.* Northeast Bank’s collaboration with NEWITY enabled the bank to become a top lender in small-dollar SBA 7(a) loans.* Lendistry SBLC leveraged partnerships, including a $20 million line of credit from KeyBank’s CDFI Group, to enhance lending capacity.* Mission Valley Bank launched a dedicated SBA lending division, “Mission SBA,” to drive growth.* T Bank strategically increased its SBA loan volume by expanding services to small businesses in high-demand industries.As the demand for small business financing continues to grow, these lenders have positioned themselves as key players in providing accessible and flexible SBA-backed funding solutions. Their rapid ascent in the rankings reflects the increasing role of innovative lending strategies in today’s economic climate.For more information on the Movers and Shakers or top SBA lenders of 2025 and their impact on small business financing, visit www.sbalenders.com

