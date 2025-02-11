SBALenders.com Releases Annual Top SBA Lenders Report for 2025

CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SBALenders.com , a premier online platform connecting small businesses with SBA-approved lenders, has published its annual Top SBA Lenders Report for 2025. This detailed analysis ranks the most active SBA lenders based on loan volume, providing invaluable insights for entrepreneurs seeking financing.Top 5 SBA Lenders in 2025:1. Live Oak BankTotal Loan Volume: $1,381,411,600Number of Loans: 949Average Loan Size: $1,455,649Average Interest Rate: 9.9%2. Huntington BankTotal Loan Volume: $1,113,449,800Number of Loans: 4,750Average Loan Size: $234,410Average Interest Rate: 10.6%3. Newtek BankTotal Loan Volume: $861,805,700Number of Loans: 1,944Average Loan Size: $443,315Average Interest Rate: 12.0%4. Readycap Lending, LLCTotal Loan Volume: $743,349,000Number of Loans: 2,725Average Loan Size: $272,788Average Interest Rate: 13.5%5. U.S. BankTotal Loan Volume: $438,338,700Number of Loans: 2,025Average Loan Size: $216,463Average Interest Rate: 9.9%Live Oak Bank maintains its leading position with the highest total loan volume, reflecting its commitment to supporting small business growth. Huntington Bank leads in the number of loans issued, demonstrating its extensive reach within the small business community.One of the biggest success stories of the year is Lendistry, which made an impressive leap from #87 in 2023 to #20 in 2024. This rapid climb highlights Lendistry's expanding role in the small business lending space and its commitment to providing accessible financing solutions to entrepreneurs nationwide.All top-ranked institutions are SBA Preferred Lenders , a designation granted to banks with a proven track record of successfully processing SBA loans. This status enables them to make lending decisions without prior SBA approval, resulting in faster loan processing times and greater flexibility in structuring loans to meet client needs.SBALenders.com offers a free lender matching tool to connect small business owners with the ideal SBA lender based on their specific requirements. This resource simplifies the process of finding the right financial partner to support business growth.For a comprehensive list of the top SBA lenders and more detailed information, please visit: sbalenders.comAbout SBALenders.comSBALenders.com is a leading online platform dedicated to assisting small business owners in finding the best SBA-approved lenders. By providing up-to-date rankings, lender profiles, and a user-friendly matching tool, SBALenders.com empowers entrepreneurs to secure the financing they need to succeed.

