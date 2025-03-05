British Aviation Design Studio Launches Automotive Division

Award-winning designer Luke Miles, former Virgin Atlantic head of design, leads NewTerritory’s automotive division, joined by Simon Chuck (right), an industry expert with NIO and Ford experience.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- • London aviation design studio launches automotive brand experience division to boost brand loyalty and sales in the electric and autonomous future• Leveraging its unique brand intelligence platform and industrial design capabilities, NewTerritory will create new vehicle interiors and customer experiences• The division will be led by award-winning designer and former head of design at Virgin Atlantic, Luke Miles• Projects for the automotive division are already underway for major UK, US and German vehicle manufacturers, as well as autonomous vehicle and last-mile start-up delivery brandsToday, London-based aviation design studio, NewTerritory, has announced the launch of its automotive division, marking a new phase in automotive and e-mobility design.With a reputation for excellence in transport design, the studio is set to blend its experience in aviation, rail and beyond to create new vehicle interiors and customer experiences which will boost brand loyalty and sales for vehicle manufacturers and e-mobility start-ups.The new division will be spearheaded by NewTerritory’s founder and former head of design at Virgin Atlantic, Luke Miles, who brings extensive experience and a visionary approach to transportation interiors.Miles’ leadership will be complemented by the support of associate creative director Simon Chuck, who brings more than a decade of experience and perspective of the automotive industry working with the likes of NIO and Ford.The launch of the automotive division will allow the studio’s acclaimed team, known for recently designing interiors for Delta Air Lines, Aeromexico, Airbus and HS2 trains, to leverage its brand intelligence platform to provide automotive brands with unique customer data-driven insights. This will help build a comprehensive picture of brand affinity, informing investment in the right areas and creating brand differentiation for drivers and passengers.Commenting on the launch of the new division, NewTerritory founder and director, Luke Miles said: “As vehicles become more autonomous and the transition to electrification accelerates, both legacy vehicle manufacturers and emerging e-mobility start-ups are struggling to create differentiation that resonates with consumers. Traditionally, much of this differentiation came from the powertrain, but as this becomes increasingly electrified and more autonomous features are introduced, we need to take a different approach.“We believe design and brand experience must now focus on creating signature moments that consumers clearly associate with a brand. This is a challenge we’ve been addressing in the aviation and rail industries, where consumers often perceive all planes and trains as the same. To stand out, each brand must offer a distinctive experience that goes beyond the functional object, and we believe the same principle applies to the future of automotive design.”NewTerritory’s automotive division operates out of a state-of-the art multi-million-pound studio in Clerkenwell, London, housing the latest in innovative design technology. Its 18-strong team is already involved in several high-profile projects, working with major automotive manufacturers in the UK, US, and Germany, alongside collaborations with autonomous vehicle and last-mile delivery brands including: Ford, Mercedes-Benz AG, EAV and Terraline.-ENDS-About NewTerritoryNewTerritory is a brand experience studio transforming relationships by design. Based in Clerkenwell, London, United Kingdom, the team are guided by data-driven insight, it crafts seamless end-to-end experiences, building advocacy and delivering long-term value for brands. Founded by former head of design at Virgin Atlantic, Luke Miles, the studio is recognised for delivering game-changing products within the travel, hospitality and infrastructure industry.Its brand intelligence platform, Aura, informs investment at the right moments, combining strategy with data to enable measurement, comparison and optimisation of brand experience.Visit www.newterritory.io to find out more.

