Snellings Law Celebrates Healthcare Heroes with North Texas Nurse Giveaway
Honoring North Texas Nurses: Snellings Law Recognizes Healthcare Heroes with Monthly Giveaway – Celebrating the dedication and compassion of local nurses.
Each month, community members are invited to nominate a deserving nurse who has demonstrated outstanding commitment and compassion in their profession. Three winners are selected to receive a thoughtfully curated gift basket, personally delivered by the Snellings Law team.
“We created the North Texas Nurse Giveaway as a way to express our appreciation for the incredible work that nurses do every single day,” said Scott Snellings, founder of Snellings Law. “These healthcare professionals give so much of themselves to their patients and communities, and we believe it’s important to give back to them in a meaningful way.”
Recognizing This Month’s Honorees
In the first two months of the initiative, Snellings Law has recognized six outstanding nurses whose work has profoundly impacted the lives of others:
• Jill Dodgen (RN, CWON) – A wound and ostomy care specialist known for her unwavering positivity and dedication to patient support.
• Mandy Whatley – A devoted healthcare provider for low-income communities, ensuring access to essential medical care.
• Breona Black – A compassionate nurse midwife in Dallas, celebrated for her nurturing approach to maternal health.
• Kasie Conger – A Dallas-based midwife, honored for her expertise and kindness in guiding families through childbirth.
• Janaga Trotter – A school nurse whose impact has lasted over a decade, going beyond medical care to support students' needs.
• Megan Thompson – A Texoma-area nurse known for her patience, kindness, and dedication to providing top-quality care.
Continuing the Celebration of Nurses
Nurses are at the heart of healthcare, offering not only medical expertise but also compassion, advocacy, and support to their patients. Through the North Texas Nurse Giveaway, Snellings Law aims to ensure that these everyday heroes receive the recognition they deserve.
“We are honored to celebrate these incredible nurses and their commitment to making a difference,” Snellings added. “Their stories are inspiring, and we look forward to continuing to recognize and appreciate more healthcare professionals across North Texas.”
Nominate a Nurse Today
Snellings Law encourages the community to take part in this initiative by nominating a deserving nurse. Submissions remain open year-round, with entries rolling over for future selections.
To submit a nomination, visit our website.
About Snellings Law
Snellings Law is a personal injury law firm dedicated to helping individuals and families navigate the legal challenges following serious accidents. With a compassionate and client-focused approach, Snellings Law fights for justice and fair compensation for those affected by injury.
