NextCycle Washington teams pioneer circular economy projects

One of our goals is to protect Washington's environment by supporting the reuse and recycling of material, and celebrating new approaches that move Washington toward a circular economy. We recognize there isn’t a statewide, one-size-fits-all solution. Each area needs its own inventive methods to reduce pollution and thrive.

“Taking a chance and trying new ideas, being willing to step up to difficult challenges - those qualities are always important for innovators. But today, we need that type of leadership like never before. We need it in recycling and waste reduction, specifically,” says Heather Bartlett, Ecology's Deputy Director.

That’s where the NextCycle Washington program comes in. We select local teams working on recycling, reuse, and repair projects and help take them to the next level.

Our third cohort of 16 teams kicked off their six-month mentorship program at our Circular Business Accelerator Academy on January 23 and 24.

Finding creative solutions

From transforming single-use diapers into valuable resources to revamping local textile waste with Indigenous heritage craft techniques, the teams display creativity and a commitment to waste reduction. Bartlett calls them the “pioneers of this movement toward a circular economy.”

However, that drive for a sustainable future requires another key for success: community.

We, alongside our partners, developed the NextCycle Washington program using a co-design process that invites Washingtonians to explore their unique solutions for waste reduction and lowers their barriers to resources.

Embracing community

At the Circular Business Accelerator Academy, there are presentations on improving project pitches and strategies for gaining funding. There are talks by previous teams and discussions lead by mentors. Each team is paired with a specialized coach who guides them through problem-solving and partner and network facilitation for six months.

Emily Power, the founder of OceanMade, a company that creates compostable plant pots from kelp, likes the hands-on approach of her coach.

“I really appreciate [my coach’s] proactive approach to creating structure for us, and her follow through is incredible. Most coaches just tell you a list of things you need to go do, but rarely do they get in the trenches to actually work on the action items with you,” she said.

In addition to collaborating with project coaches, the teams also met with each other in person for the first time.

Farmer Muhammad Ayub, an owner of Dancing Goats and Singing Chickens Organic Farm, said that he feels “totally energized” when speaking with the other teams. He and a few teams are connecting and finding ways to support one another.



Gavin Wuttken, founder of Around Again, a non-profit that reuses furniture and building supplies to give them a new life, also values other teams’ knowledge and experience.

“They all share an independent spirit and are convinced about the course they are on. It was infectious,” he said.

What's next

The teams will continue refining their projects, doing research and having one-on-ones with their coaches. It all culminates to a Pitch Showcase in front of an audience of business, recycling, reuse, government, non-profit and investment professionals on May 19. This showcase is in tandem with the Washington State Recycling Association Annual Conference in Airway Heights.

Bartlett said she is excited to watch the NextCycle Washington teams succeed through this program.

“When we grow businesses, when we improve the efficiency of our recycling system, when we reduce the use of natural resources, we build a better environment and a better economy,” she said.

