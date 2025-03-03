Intense Technologies and Graphio.ai Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Operational Efficiency

Intense Technologies and Graphio.ai partner to boost operational efficiency with metadata-driven analytics and integrated data solutions.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intense Technologies Limited, a publicly listed, AI-first, Platform-driven Services Company specializing in mission-critical solutions for communications, data management, and process automation across the BFSI, Telecom, and Government sectors, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Graphio.ai and the adoption of the tech across the whole company.Graphio.ai leverages metadata-driven analytics to identify operational roadblocks and hidden obstacles that traditional methods often overlook. Research shows that up to 70% of churn and failed sales conversions stem from internal breakdowns - problems that are nearly impossible to track with conventional tools.Graphio.ai analyzes a wide range of structured and unstructured data sources, including internal communication patterns, workflow logs, task managers data, code development data, CRM activity, HR performance metrics, project management tools, and even customer support interactions. By bringing these fragmented data points together, Graphio exposes inefficiencies that would otherwise remain undetected.For example:- Sales Drop-off Mystery: A SaaS company struggled with inconsistent conversion rates despite strong lead generation. By analyzing sales call metadata, CRM logs, and internal team collaboration patterns, Graphio.ai revealed that deals were stalling due to delayed approvals in the contract review process, leading to lost momentum and buyer disengagement.- Unexpected Customer Churn: A fintech firm saw an unexplained rise in customer cancellations. Standard analytics provided no clear answers. However, by cross-referencing customer interaction logs, support tickets, and employee workload data, Graphio.ai uncovered that overburdened account managers were failing to follow up on at-risk customers in time, resulting in preventable churn.By uncovering gaps that directly impact customer retention and revenue growth, Graphio.ai helps organizations fine-tune workflows, strengthen team dynamics, and make informed decisions that lead to sustainable success. Its predictive insights allow businesses to proactively address challenges like churn and sales fluctuations before they escalate, giving them a competitive edge."We are delighted to join forces with Graphio.ai," said Anisha Shastri, Executive Director at Intense Technologies. "Their innovative approach to transforming metadata into actionable intelligence perfectly complements our mission to help enterprises build meaningful customer connections across both digital and physical channels. This partnership strengthens our ability to deliver improved operational performance to our global clientele.""Partnering with Intense Technologies provides us with a remarkable opportunity to extend our advanced analytics to new markets," stated Dmytro Norenko, Founder and CEO of Graphio.ai. "Our goal is to deliver actionable insights that uncover hidden inefficiencies, enabling companies to make smarter decisions and achieve lasting growth.""At Graphio.ai, we believe that truly understanding an organization requires looking beyond surface-level metrics. By leveraging metadata, we help companies uncover operational blind spots that directly impact performance and profitability," said Andrew Davydchuk, Chief Technology Officer at Graphio.ai. "Our technology empowers businesses to proactively address inefficiencies that were previously undetectable, driving smarter decisions and stronger outcomes."About Intense Technologies Limited:Intense Technologies is a publicly listed, AI-first, Platform-driven Services Company specializing in mission-critical solutions for communications, data management, and process automation across the BFSI, Telecom, and Government sectors. Through its innovative platforms, the company impacts a billion lives daily and processes over $25 billion in revenue data annually. Recognized by leading industry analysts such as Gartner, IDC, Aspire, Celent, and Omdia, Intense continues to empower enterprises with best-in-class IP-enabled platforms and services to help them achieve their digital-first goals.Serving clients across four continents, Intense Technologies has helped leading banks achieve three-digit crore savings by centralizing and optimizing their customer communication processes. The company handles the delivery of 1 billion notifications annually, generates 50 million statements monthly, and has successfully onboarded over 1 billion subscribers.Intense Technologies: BSE: 532326; ISIN: INE781A01025; Bloomberg: INTEC INAbout Graphio.ai ( https://graphio.ai/ ):Graphio.ai specializes in identifying and scoring internal inefficiencies using metadata-only analytics. By merging diverse data sources - from public platforms like news portals, social media, and blogs to in-house systems such as help desks, communication apps, HR tools, task managers, and product development platforms - with innovative tracking tools, Graphio.ai delivers a comprehensive view of organizational performance, uncovering hidden trends and opportunities that drive corporate success and profitability.

