MEGHNA DESHRAJ SELECTED AS TOP FOUNDER AND PRESIDENT OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meghna Deshraj, Founder and CEO of Bullzeye Media Marketing, was recently selected as Top President and Founder of the Year 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than two decades of experience in the industry, Meghna Deshraj has proven herself as an expert in her field. As the Founder and CEO of Bullzeye Media Marketing, a role she has held since 2007, she is a dynamic, results-driven leader who partners with eCommerce brands, healthcare,health tech institutions, and small businesses to help them scale profitably—without outside funding. Under her leadership, Bullzeye Media has elevated over 1,500 e-commerce brands, driving an average 25% increase in cash flow within 90 days through tailored marketing strategies. Meghna's data-driven media buying and performance marketing techniques have generated over $100 million in client revenue, contributing to $580M in annual growth within two years and over $1 billion in collective direct revenue for her clients. This success highlights her ability to combine strategic consultancy, strong relationships, and a relentless focus on new client acquisition to deliver measurable and sustainable results.Meghna's areas of expertise include marketing strategy and consulting, eCommerce growth strategies, business development and client acquisition, project and program management of global initiatives, data-driven decision-making, and performance optimization, financial analysis and budgeting, leadership and team development, business and IT relationship management, process optimization, and change management, and supply chain and procurement efficiency.Meghna Deshraj's current and prior repertoire of professional roles showcases her extensive experience and versatility across various industries. In addition to her work at Bullzeye Media, Meghna also serves as the President of Mamabee LLC since 2020. Over the past 4+ years, she has expanded her expertise in managing and growing businesses, demonstrating her leadership and entrepreneurial skills in digital marketing and business development. Before founding Bullzeye Media, Meghna held significant roles in the corporate sector, further solidifying her diverse skill set. From February 2013 to June 2020, she worked as the Director of IT for Global Corporate Finance, Procurement, and EDM at Bunge, where she provided strategic leadership and oversaw finance processes, business process improvements, and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems. Before that, she was part of Honeywell's Global Finance & HR Applications team from 2007 to 2013, contributing to finance operations and system integrations. Meghna's career includes positions at Blendone, Unilever, and Siemens Information Systems, where she honed her expertise in finance, SAP systems, and supply chain management. These roles have equipped her with the skills to lead complex projects, streamline processes, and drive organizational transformation.Before embarking on her career path, Meghna completed her education at GS College of Commerce & Economics, earning a Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) in Business Administration, Commerce, and Accounting. This foundation laid the groundwork for her expertise in business strategy, financial management, and marketing, which she has leveraged throughout her successful entrepreneurial journey.Throughout her illustrious career, Meghna Deshraj has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala in December at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas for her selection as Top President and Founder of the Year 2025.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Meghna Deshraj for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Meghna is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Meghna attributes her success to her perseverance, positive mindset, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. 