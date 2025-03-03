Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 2/24/25-2/28/25
The Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change and modification. For security reasons, travel for official business may not be disclosed until completion. Events labeled media access are open to media. Events labeled media availability are open to media and have a Q&A planned.
Monday, February 24
9:00 am: National Association of Attorneys General Executive Committee Meeting
Location: Online
10:00 am: Agency meeting
Location: Office of the Attorney General
11:00 am: Agency meeting
Location: Office of the Attorney General
12:00 pm: Division Director Interviews
Location: Office of the Attorney General
3:45 pm: Legislative meeting
Location: Office of the Attorney General
Tuesday, February 25
10:30 am: Legislative meeting
Location: Utah State Capitol
11:30 am: Legislative meeting
Location: Utah State Capitol
3:45 pm: Legislative meeting
Location: Utah State Capitol
Wednesday, February 26
Throughout the day: Legislative meetings
10:00 am: Senior staff meeting
Location: Office of the Attorney General
4:00 pm: Legislative meeting
Location: Utah State Capitol
Thursday, February 27
No public meetings
Friday, February 28
Throughout the day: Legislative meetings
3:00 pm: Staff meeting
Location: Office of the Attorney General
