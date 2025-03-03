Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 2/24/25-2/28/25

The Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change and modification. For security reasons, travel for official business may not be disclosed until completion. Events labeled media access are open to media. Events labeled media availability are open to media and have a Q&A planned. Monday, February 24 9:00 am: National Association of Attorneys General Executive Committee Meeting Location: Online 10:00 am: Agency meeting Location: Office of the Attorney General 11:00 am: Agency meeting Location: Office of the Attorney General 12:00 pm: Division Director Interviews Location: Office of the Attorney General 3:45 pm: Legislative meeting Location: Office of the Attorney General Tuesday, February 25 10:30 am: Legislative meeting Location: Utah State Capitol 11:30 am: Legislative meeting Location: Utah State Capitol 3:45 pm: Legislative meeting Location: Utah State Capitol Wednesday, February 26 Throughout the day: Legislative meetings 10:00 am: Senior staff meeting Location: Office of the Attorney General 4:00 pm: Legislative meeting Location: Utah State Capitol Thursday, February 27 No public meetings Friday, February 28 Throughout the day: Legislative meetings 3:00 pm: Staff meeting Location: Office of the Attorney General

