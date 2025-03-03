Submit Release
Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 2/24/25-2/28/25

The Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change and modification. For security reasons, travel for official business may not be disclosed until completion. Events labeled media access are open to media. Events labeled media availability are open to media and have a Q&A planned. 

Monday, February 24

9:00 am: National Association of Attorneys General Executive Committee Meeting  

Location: Online 

10:00 am: Agency meeting  

Location: Office of the Attorney General  

11:00 am: Agency meeting 

Location: Office of the Attorney General 

12:00 pm: Division Director Interviews  

Location: Office of the Attorney General  

3:45 pm: Legislative meeting  

Location: Office of the Attorney General 

Tuesday, February 25

10:30 am: Legislative meeting 

Location: Utah State Capitol 

11:30 am: Legislative meeting  

Location: Utah State Capitol  

3:45 pm: Legislative meeting 

Location: Utah State Capitol 

Wednesday, February 26

Throughout the day: Legislative meetings  

10:00 am: Senior staff meeting 

Location: Office of the Attorney General 

4:00 pm: Legislative meeting 

Location: Utah State Capitol 

Thursday, February 27

No public meetings

Friday, February 28

Throughout the day: Legislative meetings 

3:00 pm: Staff meeting 

Location: Office of the Attorney General 

