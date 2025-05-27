Attorney General Derek Brown Releases Public Schedule 5/19/25-5/23/25 

The Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change and modification. For security reasons, travel for official business may not be disclosed until completion. Events labeled media access are open to media. Events labeled media availability are open to media and have a Q&A planned. Monday, May 19 9:00 am: National Association of Attorneys General Executive Committee meeting Location: Online 10:30 am: Policy briefing Location: Office of the Attorney General 12:00 pm: Interviews Location: Office of the Attorney General Tuesday, May 20 No public meetings Wednesday, May 21 8:30 am: Meeting with ICE Director Tom Homan Location: Yuma, Arizona 9:30 am: Tour border with ICE Director Tom Homan and local leaders Location: Yuma, Arizona Thursday, May 22 9:00 am: Weber County Children’s Justice Center (CJC) Meet and Greet Location: Weber County 10:00 am: Weber County CJC Ribbon Cutting Location: Weber County 11:30 am: Meeting with Weber County attorney Location: Weber County 2:00 pm: Litigation strategy meeting Location: Office of the Attorney General 4:30: Youth Advisory Council End of Year Event Location: Capitol Board Room Friday, May 23 3:00 pm: Staff meeting Location: Online

