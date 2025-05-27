Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,632 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,362 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Derek Brown Releases Public Schedule 5/19/25-5/23/25 

The Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change and modification. For security reasons, travel for official business may not be disclosed until completion. Events labeled media access are open to media. Events labeled media availability are open to media and have a Q&A planned.  

Monday, May 19  

9:00 am: National Association of Attorneys General Executive Committee meeting  

Location: Online  

10:30 am: Policy briefing  

Location: Office of the Attorney General  

12:00 pm: Interviews  

Location: Office of the Attorney General  

Tuesday, May 20  

No public meetings  

Wednesday, May 21  

8:30 am: Meeting with ICE Director Tom Homan  

Location: Yuma, Arizona 

9:30 am: Tour border with ICE Director Tom Homan and local leaders 

Location: Yuma, Arizona 

Thursday, May 22  

9:00 am: Weber County Children’s Justice Center (CJC) Meet and Greet  

Location: Weber County  

10:00 am: Weber County CJC Ribbon Cutting  

Location: Weber County  

11:30 am: Meeting with Weber County attorney   

Location: Weber County  

2:00 pm: Litigation strategy meeting  

Location: Office of the Attorney General  

4:30: Youth Advisory Council End of Year Event  

Location: Capitol Board Room

Friday, May 23  

3:00 pm: Staff meeting  

Location: Online  

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attorney General Derek Brown Releases Public Schedule 5/19/25-5/23/25 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more