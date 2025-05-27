Attorney General Derek Brown Releases Public Schedule 5/19/25-5/23/25
The Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change and modification. For security reasons, travel for official business may not be disclosed until completion. Events labeled media access are open to media. Events labeled media availability are open to media and have a Q&A planned.
Monday, May 19
9:00 am: National Association of Attorneys General Executive Committee meeting
Location: Online
10:30 am: Policy briefing
Location: Office of the Attorney General
12:00 pm: Interviews
Location: Office of the Attorney General
Tuesday, May 20
No public meetings
Wednesday, May 21
8:30 am: Meeting with ICE Director Tom Homan
Location: Yuma, Arizona
9:30 am: Tour border with ICE Director Tom Homan and local leaders
Location: Yuma, Arizona
Thursday, May 22
9:00 am: Weber County Children’s Justice Center (CJC) Meet and Greet
Location: Weber County
10:00 am: Weber County CJC Ribbon Cutting
Location: Weber County
11:30 am: Meeting with Weber County attorney
Location: Weber County
2:00 pm: Litigation strategy meeting
Location: Office of the Attorney General
4:30: Youth Advisory Council End of Year Event
Location: Capitol Board Room
Friday, May 23
3:00 pm: Staff meeting
Location: Online
