New Children’s Justice Center Opens in Weber County

Weber County is now home to Utah’s newest Children’s Justice Center (CJC). The ribbon-cutting for this new facility was held on Thursday. It offers vital child-centered services, bringing them closer to families in the area. This ensures that children in Weber and Morgan Counties can receive support in a safe, welcoming environment near their homes.

The Children’s Justice Center creates a comfortable, neutral, and child-friendly space for children to access services during the investigation of child abuse. This home-like setting allows children to feel more at ease when being interviewed by trained professionals about abuse or other crimes.

The statewide Children’s Justice Center program, under the Office of the Utah Attorney General, works with county governments throughout Utah to broaden these services to more communities.

Along with the opening of the Weber County CJC, Heather Stewart, the Program Deputy Director of the Children’s Justice Center, worked with various national experts to establish a comprehensive framework for professionals carrying out forensic interviews with children who are often abuse victims.

The National Children’s Advocacy Center released the toolkit this month to assist forensic interviewers and administrative supervisors in developing plans that enhance interview skills, provide a support structure, and facilitate ongoing training opportunities. We are proud of Heather’s commitment to protecting children, teens, and families nationwide.

Understanding the signs of child abuse can make a life-changing difference. These may include:

Unexplained injuries: Burns, bruises, or other injuries with no clear explanation.

Behavior changes: A child may become fearful, anxious, withdrawn, or unusually aggressive.

Regression: Returning to earlier behaviors such as thumb-sucking, bed-wetting, or fear of the dark.

Fear of going home: Children may express anxiety about being with certain adults.

Eating changes: Abuse-related stress can lead to loss of appetite or overeating.

Sleep disturbances: Nightmares or trouble sleeping may result in fatigue or tiredness.

School issues: Look for difficulty concentrating or frequent absences.

Neglected appearance: Poor hygiene or lack of appropriate clothing.

Risk-taking behavior: Sudden engagement in dangerous activities or substance use.

Inappropriate sexual behavior: Inappropriate knowledge or actions that are not age-appropriate.

If you suspect child abuse, contact your local police department, sheriff’s office, or call the Division of Child and Family Services at 1-855-323-3237.