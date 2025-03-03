Maryland’s Best Announces First Ever Recipient for “Chef Partner of the Year”

March 3, 2025

ANNAPOLIS, MD (March 3, 2025) – Maryland’s Best, a consumer-facing program at the Maryland Department of Agriculture, is excited to announce the first ever winner of the Maryland’s Best Chef Partner of the Year award. Jason Daniloski of Silver Queen Cafe in Baltimore has been named recipient of this honor, which recognizes an individual chef’s dedication to using local Maryland products, from seafood to produce to dairy and beyond. The award was presented at the annual Restaurant Association of Maryland Gala on March 2 in Ocean City, Maryland.

Seven chefs were nominated this year with more than 50 farms and local seafood vendors highlighted in their restaurants and events during 2025.

“The restaurant industry has a huge role in the success of farmers and watermen in Maryland,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “We understand the many challenges there are in running restaurants and we want to make sure the chefs who are going above and beyond in working with local farms and watermen are recognized for their efforts.”

Originally from Carroll County, Jason has always had an appreciation of Maryland cuisine and local foods. Beginning his career as a chef 15 years ago, Jason, now a resident of Baltimore City, is the proud owner of the Silver Queen Cafe where he focuses on seasonal, local dishes and products that highlight the best of Maryland. Jason is also a partner in the department’s True Blue program, dedicated to serving at least 75 percent or more Maryland crabmeat in his restaurant year-round and he participated in the annual Governor Moore’s Buy Local Cookout in 2024. Jason sources Chesapeake wild-caught blue catfish, a non-native species in the Bay, produce from local farmers market, Chesapeake Farm to Table, and beef from Roseda Farms.

Silver Queen Cafe has won multiple awards including “Best Brunch” in Baltimore in the Baltimore Magazine’s reader’s poll, “Best Crab Pizza” in the Baltimore Magazine Reader’s Poll, and Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Get Brunch in the Country. Silver Queen Cafe is open Wednesday through Sunday and reservations are suggested.

Additionally, Maryland’s Best would like to thank the following chefs who have also been dedicated this past year to serving local food: Scott Harrison of Boatyard Bar & Grill, Matthew Lego of Leo Annapolis, Kurt Peter of Chesapeake Chef Service, Ricky Rice of Saval Foodservice, Trish Weaver of Dream Weaver Cafe & Catering, and Justine Zegna of Blacksmith Bar and Restaurant.

If you are a chef or a restaurant also working with local food and are interested in partnering with Maryland’s Best please contact Maryland’s Best Director of Special Projects Kristin Hanna at kristin.hanna@maryland.gov.

# # #

