FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES DRAMEDY “POMEGRANATE”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the culture clash dramedy POMEGRANATE, now available to rent/own on all global digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting March 4, 2025

Dramedy Portraying Culture Clash Between Muslims and Iraqi Christians in Michigan During 2016 Election Debuts on Worldwide VOD Platforms and DVD March 4, 2025

POMEGRANATE is a window into the lives of Middle Easterners, especially women, who've been confined to stereotypes. Understanding these lives opens the door to a more connected, compassionate world.” — Filmmaker Weam Namou

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the culture clash dramedy POMEGRANATE, which is now available to rent/own on all global digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting March 4, 2025. The March release date coincides with both Women’s History Month and with International Women’s Day (March 8th).

Set during the U.S. presidential election season of 2016, POMEGRANATE tells the story of a young, liberal, Iraqi Muslim refugee who struggles to find her footing in a neighborhood of well-to-do, conservative Chaldeans (Iraqi Christians). Niran, age 20 is a politically liberal Muslim who wears fashionable hijabs, tight clothes, and lives with her family in a predominately Christian Iraqi suburb of Detroit, Michigan nicknamed “Little Baghdad.” Directly across the street lives her nemesis, Mary, a politically conservative Christian who has a statue of the Virgin Mary in her front yard next to a large “Make America Great Again” sign. Niran struggles with her identity while battling her family’s fears of deprivation and demands of loyalty to Muslim traditions. Inspired by her idol Enheduanna, the first recorded writer in history and famed priestess of Ancient Mesopotamia, Niran navigates societal challenges, fights against cultural stereotypes, and most of all, aims to make her voice heard by all around her. With a desire to study, work, and love, Niran rediscovers her purpose in life. But surrounded by strong, opinionated women, can she live up to their expectations while meeting her own?

The first Iraqi-American narrative film led by a creative team from the community being portrayed, POMEGRANATE was written and directed by an Iraqi woman, Weam Namou. POMEGRANATE, which has won over 30 international film awards, was produced by Sam Sako and executive produced by Scott Rosenfelt (HOME ALONE, MYSTIC PIZZA). The cast features Sam Rahmani (‘Niran’), Zain Shami (‘Hassina’), Ismail Taher (‘Ali’), Natally Boutros (‘Mary’), Lamar Babi (‘Matthew’), Basim Alameen (‘Sermad’), Amanda Kashat (‘Nisreen’), and Jordyn Kashat (‘Fatima’).

POMEGRANATE, which has won over 30 international film awards, was produced by Sam Sako and executive produced by Scott Rosenfelt (HOME ALONE, MYSTIC PIZZA).

“POMEGRANATE is more than a movie, it’s a window into the authentic lives of Middle Easterners, especially women, who have long been confined to stereotypes,” said filmmaker Weam Namou. “By understanding the beauty, struggles, and resilience of these lives, we open the door to a more connected, compassionate world."

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire POMEGRANATE directly with the filmmakers and Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films.

POMEGRANATE website: www.pomegranatemovie.com

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv

Official FDM Trailer - POMEGRANATE (2025)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.