TuxCare Strengthens Security and Compliance for AlmaLinux in Trend Vision One Platform

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in cybersecurity, today announced a new collaboration with Trend Micro. Through this initiative, Trend Vision One users gain access to TuxCare’s AlmaLinux Extended Security Updates , adding long-term protections and streamlined compliance for FIPS-validated deployments.Trend Vision One platform users will benefit from TuxCare’s:- Long-term High and Critical security updates (CVSSv3 and CISA KEV) for AlmaLinux 9.2, 9.6, and 9.10 (FIPS-certified releases)- Full suite of five FIPS-validated modules (kernel, OpenSSL, libcrypt, nss and gnutls)- FIPS-compliant security patches that do not change the validated cryptography to ensure FIPS 140-3 continuity- Re-certification for cryptographic CVEs (much faster than the general FIPS 140-3 certification process“Providing robust security and optimal performance, TuxCare enables organizations such as Trend Micro to greatly simplify their FIPS 140-3 compliance via a full set of FIPS-validated AlmaLinux cryptographic packages in regulated workloads,” said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. “We’re excited to announce this collaboration, as it enables TuxCare and Trend to significantly expand security and compliance capabilities for our customers. Our Extended Security Updates service and award-winning support provide enterprise-class efficiency and peace of mind that’s essential for cybersecurity solutions.”“Our customers need stability and longevity in their security strategies for their critical workloads,” said Rachel Jin, Chief Enterprise Platform Officer at Trend Micro.” Working with TuxCare means we’re able to extend the lifecycle of AlmaLinux deployments within Trend Vision One, minimizing operational disruptions and helping organizations meet industry requirements with confidence."Earlier this month, TuxCare announced it completed a Security Technical Implementation Guide (STIG) for AlmaLinux OS 9 as part of its FIPS for AlmaLinux offerings. That announcement is available at:To learn more about the Trend Vision One cybersecurity platform, visit:To learn more about the TuxCare Extended Security Updates service for AlmaLinux, visit:About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the world’s risk of cyber exploitation. Through its automated live security patching solutions and extended lifecycle support services for Linux and open source software and languages, TuxCare allows thousands of organizations to rapidly remediate vulnerabilities for increased security and compliance. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

