Silver Foundation donates $1 million to expand Career & Technical Education (CTE) in Fredericksburg City Public Schools

As part of the contribution, the CTE Center at James Monroe High School will be named the Larry D. Silver CTE Center

With the extension of CTE offerings, we are providing students with the tools and training necessary to get ahead in a rapidly evolving job market.” — Larry D. Silver, CEO of the Silver Foundation and Silver Companies

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Silver Foundation , the philanthropic arm of real estate development and investment firm Silver Companies , recently announced a $1 million donation to the Fredericksburg City Public Schools for a Career & Technical Education (CTE) center that will further expand the division’s CTE programs. As part of the contribution, the CTE center will be named the Larry D. Silver CTE Center in honor of Silver, a James Monroe High School graduate, long-time supporter of Fredericksburg City Public Schools, and national real estate developer.“Investing in education is investing in the future of the Fredericksburg region. With the extension of CTE offerings, we are providing students with the tools and training necessary to get ahead in a rapidly evolving job market and having a dedicated center will be a key component,” said Larry D. Silver, CEO of the Silver Foundation and Silver Companies. “It is an honor to contribute to an initiative that directly impacts young learners and empowers them to succeed.”Housed within James Monroe High School, CTE Center programs will equip students with the skills, knowledge, and industry certifications needed to succeed in an evolving job market. The division’s vision for the CTE Center includes specialized training programs in fields such as healthcare, information technology, skilled trades, emergency medicine, culinary arts, manufacturing, and more. The CTE center is an effort to meet the growing demand for career-focused education and provide students with direct pathways to employment or further education.“This is a massive investment on the Fredericksburg of tomorrow,” said Fredericksburg City Public Schools Board Chair Matt Rowe, who commends all the work that the Silver Foundation and Silver family has done in Fredericksburg.The Fredericksburg School Board has been actively engaging with community partners, local businesses, and legislators to support the development of the CTE Center.Fredericksburg City Public Schools has long prioritized the enhancement of CTE programs, with planning efforts dating back to 2019. The expansion aligns with the division’s commitment to fostering strong work-based learning opportunities, community partnerships, and career pathways that prepare students for long-term success.Silver’s investment will significantly enhance career and technical education opportunities for students by expanding course offerings, upgrading facilities with state-of-the-art equipment, and increasing access to firsthand training in high-demand fields.For more information on CTE programs in Fredericksburg City Public Schools, visit https://www.fxbgschools.us/page/cte-tl/ . To learn more about the Silver Foundation, visit www.silvercompanies.com/philanthropy ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.