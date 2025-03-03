DBA GROUP A2A AND RETELIT ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO RECOVER HEAT FROM DATA CENTERS

Italy's industrial partnership announced, in Milan, to recover heat from data centers. Thanks to A2A, in collaboration with DBA Group and Retelit

“This project sees us engaged in providing the engineering services necessary for the proper use of the ’waste' heat coming from the via Bisceglie data center in Milan'” — Raffaele De Bettin CEO DBA Group

MILANO, MILANO, ITALY, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Italy's first industrial partnership announced, in Milan, to recover heat from data centers destined for district heating. Thanks to A2A, in collaboration with DBA Group and Retelit, energy generated by “Avalon 3,” the newest hyperconnected and sustainable data center of Italy's leading B2B telecommunications company, will power the city grid in City Hall 6.The project involves the construction of a facility, operational in early 2026, through which waste heat from Retelit's Avalon 3 data center will be fed into the district heating infrastructure managed by A2A Calore e Servizi, increasing the green energy available to households in the city's western area. The facility will make 2.5 MWt of annual thermal power available to the grid and an increase of 15 GWh of recoverable energy.“This project,” commented Raffaele De Bettin, CEO of DBA Group, “sees us engaged in providing the engineering services necessary for the proper use of the ’waste' heat coming from the Via Bisceglie data center in Milan and allows us to supply the surrounding area with new energy. It is an activity that is part of a broader plan to support the country's energy, digital and ecological transition, pillars on which our Industrial Plan to 2026 is based. The reuse of energy is crucial if we want to move concretely toward a circular economy: harnessing the power of a data center like Avalon 3 is an example of the right way forward. Assignments such as this, along with other projects we are also pursuing in other markets, allow us to play a leading role alongside companies as committed as we are to the process of decarbonization and to contribute decisively to improving the environment and people's quality of life.”“Thanks to this industrial agreement, which makes it possible to implement the first project of this type in Italy, Milan is confirmed as one of the cities at the forefront of the ecological transition process,” commented Luca Rigoni, managing director of A2A Calore e Servizi . “We will be the first to recover heat from the server cooling system that would otherwise be lost by bringing it to Milanese homes through our district heating network. An example of efficient and circular use of resources and a confirmation of our ongoing commitment to the decarbonization of cities through innovative technologies.”“One of the pillars of our strategy is sustainability, which is particularly reflected in the energy efficiency of data centers, in every respect,” commented Roberta Neri, president of Retelit . “We are therefore proud to invest in this pioneering project that - the first of its kind in Italy - will transform the heat generated by our Avalon 3, already built 100% green, into thermal energy for households in the Milan area. With the strong and continuous growth of data centers also in our country, we believe it is essential to ensure their sustainable development, promoting a concrete commitment to reduce their environmental impact: we work to expand and enhance these infrastructures vital for Italy's economic growth and digitalization - which enable essential technologies such as AI and the Cloud - and we always do so with a careful eye to managing environmental fallout, given the high energy Contributing to the project to recycle heat from Avalon 3 to provide heating to the local community is an important step in this direction: a way to 'give back' some of the energy the data center uses.”DBA Group, a company listed on the Euronext Growth Milano market of Borsa Italiana and among Italy's leading providers of technical consulting, engineering, project management and ICT solutions for the life cycle management of mission-critical networked works and infrastructures-through its subsidiary DBA PRO-is in charge of the design and construction management of the heat recovery plant. It will also be responsible for the definition of the plant construction works, including the engineering of the prefabricated container complete with internal equipment, and will manage all structural and plant testing. The commission is developed according to BIM methodology to ensure project quality, fewer errors, and greater control over time and cost.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.