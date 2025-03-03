Louisiana Lottery Announces Final Saints Second-Chance Drawing Entry Deadline & Game Closure

Final Saints Second-Chance Drawing Deadline Announced for Saints Score! Scratch-off

The Louisiana Lottery is making a final call for all New Orleans Saints fans to mail in at least $10 worth of nonwinning $5 Saints Score! scratch-offs for its final second-chance drawing of the 2024 season for a chance to win a 2025 Saints Season Prize Package and official autographed merchandise prizes. Players have until March 17 to enter any of their remaining nonwinning tickets into the drawing.

The last day to claim any prizes on $5 Saints Score!, which closes March 3, is July 1.

During the second drawing held Nov. 13 , Shirley Hunter of Shreveport won the Saints Deluxe Limo Prize Package. In addition, Wayne Cody of New Orleans, Stephanie Ross of New Orleans, Denise Drewett of Elmer, and Susan Leonard of Thibodaux won Saints Suite Access Prize Packages, which included a set of four tickets to the Louisiana Lottery 400-level suite for the Dec. 29 home game.

During the upcoming final Saints second-chance drawing, one entry will be randomly selected to win a 2025 Saints Season Prize Package, including four Plaza Sideline tickets and one parking pass to all preseason, regular season, and post-season home games (not including the Superbowl) in the 2025 football season; four pre-game field passes for preseason and regular season home games. The winner and three guests will also receive a minicamp experience to include a VIP tour of the Saints practice facility in Metairie with round-trip limo service to and from the facility (or overnight accommodations if the distance exceeds 75 miles) where they will also view a team practice and have lunch in the team cafeteria.

In addition, 15 entries will be drawn to receive an official autographed jersey, football or helmet (five of each).

To enter the final second-chance drawing, players should complete the information on the back of at least $10 worth of nonwinning $5 Saints Score! scratch-offs and mail the entry in an envelope (no larger than 4.5" by 9.5") to the drawing address:

Louisiana Lottery Saints 2nd Chance Drawing

P.O. Box 675

Port Allen, LA 70767

Players should include their name, address and phone number on the back of each ticket submitted. Players can enter as many times as they wish, but each entry should be mailed in a separate envelope.

Complete game and second-chance drawing entry rules as well as a list of previous drawing winners can be found on the Lottery's website, www.louisianalottery.com/saints.

Lottery ticket purchasers and second-chance drawing entrants must be at least 21 years of age. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available by calling 1-877-770-7867. For security purposes, the Lottery encourages players to sign the back of their tickets immediately after purchasing.

The National Football League, its member professional football clubs, NFL Ventures, Inc., NFL Ventures, L.P., NFL Properties LLC, NFL Enterprises LLC and each of their respective subsidiaries, affiliates, shareholders, officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees (collectively, the NFL Entities) will have no liability or responsibility for any claim arising in connection with participation in this lottery or the prize awarded. The NFL Entities have not offered or sponsored this lottery in any way.