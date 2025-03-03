Unlock the Path to Inner Harmony and Healing: Holistic Energy Practitioner Explains His Transformational Methods

Far too many people in today’s world suffer from physical discomfort or emotional distress — or both — and an energy imbalance or blockage could be to blame.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Timothy Spriggs believes there is more to well-being than physical treatments alone. The certified energy healing practitioner and founder of Revive Wellness Center in Albuquerque uses a powerful, integrated approach to help clients achieve balance, healing and alignment in their lives.

“My approach is based on the idea that external experiences may cause energies to become trapped and lead to internal imbalances,” Spriggs explained. “These imbalances can manifest in diverse ways, leading to physical discomfort or emotional distress. Energy healing works to locate and release these energetic blockages, allowing the body to restore its natural balance and enhance its ability to heal itself.”

He offers a variety of in-person and virtual sessions that incorporate the Emotion Code, Body Code and Belief Code, as well as Reiki sessions.

Spriggs described the Emotion Code as a technique that helps people identify and release trapped emotional energies from negative past events. These harmful trapped emotions can cause a variety of physical and emotional issues.

“Because trapped emotions are made of energy, just like the rest of the body, they exert an influence on the body’s tissues and can cause physical discomfort,” Spriggs said. “Releasing trapped emotions makes conditions right for the body to heal itself physically, and emotional difficulties often disappear or become much easier to handle.”

The Body Code, he said, is a sophisticated and complete method of body balancing that encompasses emotional, energetic, nutritional, structural, pathogenic and toxicity factors.

“This technique is not meant to replace any medical treatment, but by correcting underlying imbalances, we help the body’s innate self-healing ability to take over,” he said. “As a result, discomfort and malfunction in the body often disappear, the organs function as they should, nutrients are absorbed properly, energy levels are raised and emotional issues become manageable or nonexistent.”

The Belief Code builds on the Emotion Code and Body Code, Spriggs explained, and allows him to tap into the subconscious mind to identify and release unwanted beliefs, reverse or replace negative systems of thought, and create space for new empowering beliefs.

“The Belief Code offers us a way to uproot negative subconscious beliefs, release ourselves from incongruous belief patterns and allows us to see things as they really are,” he added. “Free your mind, body and spirit from beliefs that have been holding you back!”

About Timothy Spriggs

Initially trained in Reiki, Spriggs expanded his skills to incorporate the Emotion Code, Body Code and Belief Code, creating a powerful, integrated approach to wellness. Each modality holds unique insights into how bodies and minds store energy, emotions and beliefs, all of which shape experiences and health.

Coming from a family with strong medical roots, Spriggs witnessed the conventional path of healing firsthand but always believed that there was more to well-being than physical treatments alone. This belief drove him to explore complementary modalities that promote healing from within. Today, he strives to offer a holistic, compassionate practice that resonates with those seeking alternative, meaningful methods to resolve deep-seated issues and restore harmony in their lives.

For more information, visit https://www.wellnessrevival.net/.

