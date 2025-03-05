A Legacy of Leadership in New Documentary 'Centered: Joe Lieberman' – A Two-Night Only Event

Centered: Joe Lieberman Movie Poster Senator Joe Lieberman and President George W. Bush exit the Presidential Limousine. Sen. Lieberman meets with President Barack Obama. 2011. Courtesy Barack Obama Presidential Library.

A Special Nationwide Screening March 18 & 19 with an Exclusive Opening Night Discount at Regal Cinemas for a Must-See New Documentary, 'Centered: Joe Lieberman'

On the anniversary of his passing, I hope this film inspires viewers to see the possibility of progress through dialogue, compromise, and compassion.” — Jonathan Gruber | Director

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This month, audiences nationwide will have the rare opportunity to connect with one of the most consequential figures in American history. "Centered: Joe Lieberman" will make its debut during a special two-night only national screening on Tuesday, March 18th, and Wednesday, March 19th, at select Regal Cinemas across the country.The upcoming release is all the more meaningful as it comes days before the first anniversary of Senator Joe Lieberman’s passing on March 27, 2024. It is both a commemoration of his extraordinary legacy and a chance for audiences to reflect on the values and principles he carried throughout his life.For one night only, on Tuesday, March 18, Regal Cinemas is offering 50% off tickets nationwide, making the opening night the perfect opportunity to experience this powerful story at an unbeatable value.𝗔 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲𝗹𝘆 𝗖𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗯𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗟𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗰𝘆Joe Lieberman dedicated more than 40 years of his life to public service, tirelessly advocating for bipartisanship, civility, and meaningful dialogue. He broke barriers as the first Jewish candidate for Vice President during the 2000 election and, throughout his career, earned a reputation for reaching across the aisle to find solutions that prioritized the common good, no matter the repercussions to his political fortunes.With the first anniversary of his passing approaching, "Centered" becomes a more profound cinematic event. The documentary not only highlights the triumphs and challenges of Lieberman’s career, it also serves as a heartfelt reminder of the importance of unity. Lieberman’s enduring message of cooperation resonates deeply in today’s polarized landscape, and the film honors his commitment to bringing people together. Watching "Centered" is more than an educational experience—it’s a tribute to a leader who exemplified the strength of compassion, dialogue, and integrity.𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗜𝘀 𝗮 𝗠𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗲At a time when the world is yearning for leadership rooted in principle and purpose, "Centered" offers a powerful story of what is possible when leaders prioritize people over politics. The documentary doesn’t shy away from exploring Lieberman’s difficult and sometimes controversial approaches to his priorities, offering an honest look at the inner strength and conviction required to lead with dignity.The film captures his role as a moderate voice during one of the most divided eras in U.S. history. It highlights his ability to stand firm in his beliefs while navigating tough decisions and opposition from both sides of the aisle. Through archival footage and personal interviews, viewers will gain a deeper understanding of Lieberman’s perseverance, commitment to unity, and his bold vision for a better future. This is not just a historical recount—it’s a timely call to action for all who believe in the power of cooperation.𝗔 𝗟𝗼𝗼𝗸 𝗕𝗲𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗲𝘀 – 𝗝𝗼𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻 𝗚𝗿𝘂𝗯𝗲𝗿’𝘀 𝗩𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻Award-winning filmmaker Jonathan Gruber brings "Centered" to life with his signature blend of emotional depth and compelling storytelling. Gruber, whose previous works include "Upheaval," "Miriam Beerman: Expressing the Chaos," and "Follow Me," has garnered critical acclaim for his ability to direct documentaries that leave lasting impressions and generate dialogue on all sides.Gruber weaves rare archival footage, candid interviews, and deeply personal insights to illuminate Joe Lieberman’s life and legacy. "Centered" chronicles an unfiltered look at Lieberman’s career while capturing the essence of what made him an extraordinary figure. “Joe Lieberman’s story is not just about his accomplishments, but about the timeless values of leadership he embodied,” said Gruber. “On the anniversary of his passing, I hope this film inspires viewers to see the possibility of progress through dialogue, compromise, and compassion.” Gruber’s commitment to honest, thought-provoking storytelling resonates throughout the film, making "Centered" not just a celebration of Lieberman’s life but also an exploration of his enduring impact on the world.𝗘𝘅𝗰𝗹𝘂𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗧𝘄𝗼-𝗡𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗘𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁 – 𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗜𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀What makes this release unique is its format. Regal Cinemas will host "Centered" for just two nights, giving fans and newcomers alike a rare opportunity to experience Lieberman’s story on the big screen. March 18 and 19 are not simply dates—they are an invitation to admire and reflect on a life dedicated to service and unity. The approaching anniversary of his passing adds a sense of urgency to this event, underscoring the importance of coming together to honor Lieberman’s contributions to America.The 50% discount on opening night, March 18, makes this event accessible to as many people as possible and available at Regal Cinemas.𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗼𝗻 𝗟𝗶𝗲𝗯𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗻’𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽Joe Lieberman was a leader who acted with integrity, even in the face of criticism. His bipartisan efforts and commitment to meaningful change made him a trusted figure during some of the most challenging times in American history. Having served as Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, Lieberman played a critical role forging solutions that served all Americans, not just his party, a recurring theme in "Centered."From his environmental advocacy, to lead sponsor of the repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” to the historic 2000 presidential campaign, Lieberman’s work left a legacy that continues to inspire. The film doesn’t just highlight these accomplishments—it takes audiences behind-the-scenes, providing an intimate look at how Lieberman’s principles guided him.𝗔 𝗗𝗼𝗰𝘂𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗔𝗹𝗹 𝗔𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀"Centered" transcends politics, offering a powerful story about the strength of unity and leadership. It is more than a film for history buffs or political enthusiasts. Whether you’re a student of governance, a lifelong learner, or someone seeking inspiration, this film delivers an uplifting experience.Mark Your CalendarWith 50% off tickets on Tuesday, March 18, and screenings for just two nights, this is truly a must-see event. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the conversation and celebrate Lieberman’s enduring impact.𝗧𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝘃𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗻𝗼𝘄 𝗮𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗺𝗮𝘀.

Centered: Joe Lieberman | Official Trailer

