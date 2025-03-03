Learn about unique native plants at March 14 MDC virtual program

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The term “native plants” covers a wide variety of flowering plants, trees, shrubs, and grasses and some have unique adaptations to survive and thrive on the landscape.

People wanting to learn more about some of this region’s more unique native plant species should sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free virtual program “Native Plants: Unusual Plants.” This online program will be from 3:30-4:30 p.m. on March 14 and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. This program is designed for all ages. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/206458

MDC Naturalist Jordanya Raos will have information about climbing milkweed, Dutchman’s breeches, Jack-in-the-pulpit, and other unique native flowering plants in this region. She’ll talk about what habitats they’re found in, why they’re important, and what’s being done to sustain them. Though this program is free, registration is required. To participate, use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center and other nearby MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Springfield Nature Center can call 417-888-4237

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.