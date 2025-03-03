Michiganders working on brownfield redevelopment invited to EGLE workshops across the state

As important as money, labor, and location are to brownfield redevelopment, at the end of the day it’s a business built on relationships. It’s easier to find solutions to problems that can crop up during a project if the developers, local units of government, environmental consultants, and EGLE brownfield coordinators have a working relationship that goes back before the grant or loan was awarded.

That’s why EGLE is inviting participants to in-person Brownfield Stakeholder Workshops starting March 13. EGLE brownfield staff will provide an overview of the program including grants and loans, tax increment financing, free environmental site assessments, and expedited environmental reviews for housing projects. Time will be set aside for participants to offer direct feedback to EGLE staff.

The Brownfield Stakeholder Workshops are recommended for environmental consultants, local government officials, developers, and anyone else who works on brownfield redevelopment projects. Registration is closed for the Grand Rapids and Livonia events on March 4 and March 6. The remaining workshops run from 1pm-5pm on the following days:

Registration is $30.

Reserve a spot