Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,994 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,673 in the last 365 days.

MDC invites the public to learn proper pond management techniques at free workshops this March

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to learn proper pond management techniques at several workshops in March. These workshops will cover pond construction, fish stocking, proper fisheries management, aquatic plant management, and the types of wildlife that may use a pond.

There are four separate workshops that are free to the public. The dates, times, and locations of the workshops are as follows:

  • March 19, from 6:30 – 9:00 p.m. at the Callaway Electric Cooperative: Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4rz. Questions about this event can be sent to Scott Voney at scott.voney@mdc.mo.gov. Callaway Electric Cooperative is located at 1313 Cooperative Dr. in Fulton.
  • March 20, from 6:30 – 9:00 p.m. at Missouri Valley College - Charles L. Bacon Room: Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4rr. Questions about this event can be sent to Scott Voney at scott.voney@mdc.mo.gov. Missouri Valley College – Charles L. Bacon Room is located at 1488 South Conway in Marshall.
  • March 25, from 6:30 – 9:00 -p.m. at the Osage Beach City Hall: Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4rV. Questions about this event can be sent to Scott Williams at scott.williams@mdc.mo.gov. The Osage Beach City Hall is located at 1000 City Parkway in Osage Beach.
  • March 27, from 6:30 – 9:00 p.m. at the Maries R-I School: Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4r9. Questions about this event can be sent to Scott Williams at scott.wiliams@mdc.mo.gov. Maries R-I School is located at 300 4th Street in Vienna.

Snacks and drinks will be provided at each workshop.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MDC invites the public to learn proper pond management techniques at free workshops this March

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more