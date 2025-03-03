SOLV Holdings Appoints Mike Butchko as New Chief Executive Officer

Former Ambassador Enterprises CFO to Guide Company’s Next Phase of Growth Following Jeff Albert’s Transition to Ambassador Enterprises.

Mike embodies the principles foundational to SOLV’s success. His integrity, values, and reputation for building trust demonstrate exactly the leadership qualities we prioritize.” — Brad Miller, SOLV Holdings Board Chair

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SOLV Holdings ’ Board of Directors today announced the appointment of Mike Butchko as Chief Executive Officer. Butchko succeeds Jeff Albert, recently named Ambassador Enterprises (AE) CEO.“Mike embodies the principles foundational to SOLV’s success,” said SOLV Holdings Board Chair Brad Miller. “His integrity, personal values, and reputation for building trust across our organization demonstrate exactly the leadership qualities we prioritize. Beyond his impressive business acumen and strategic vision, Mike’s natural ability to unify teams and work effectively with others make him uniquely qualified to guide SOLV into its next stage of growth.”Butchko has been an integral part of Ambassador Enterprises and its ecosystem. Most recently, he served as AE’s Chief Financial Officer, providing strategic vision and operational excellence. His extensive experience, which includes leadership roles in organizational development, strategic planning, and business optimization, as well as his position on the SOLV board, provides him with unique insight into SOLV’s operations, culture, and strategy direction.“I am honored to accept this role and excited to build on the strong foundation established under Jeff Albert’s leadership,” said Butchko. “It has been rewarding to watch SOLV achieve remarkable growth since its founding in 2019. I look forward to joining the SOLV team and the SOLV business leaders as we continue to expand impact across our portfolio of companies.”Under Albert’s leadership, SOLV Holdings grew to include multiple companies with $1 billion in 2024 revenue and more than 2,000 employees across the platform. The Board of Directors expressed confidence that Butchko will continue this trajectory of success while bringing his own unique strengths to the organization.“Mike’s leadership emphasizes collaboration, innovation, and values-based decisions, aligning with SOLV’s mission to support innovative companies,” says Miller. “Thoughtful succession planning is core to our strategy. By identifying and developing internal talent, we’ve created a leadership pipeline that ensures continuity while introducing fresh perspectives. Mike’s appointment demonstrates the effectiveness of this approach in maintaining operational excellence during key transitions.”The appointment comes as part of a planned leadership transition at both SOLV Holdings and Ambassador Enterprises, following Daryle Doden’s announcement of his intention to step down as AE’s CEO.###About SOLV HoldingsSOLV Holdings, LLC, a privately held investment management company, focuses on growing business owners’ legacies through trusted partnerships and shared vision. With three divisions—Metals, Products, and Contracting—SOLV collaborates with companies in metal fabrication, B2B products, and design-build. Since 2019, SOLV has tripled its portfolio and employee base, prioritizing financial, cultural, and eternal returns.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.