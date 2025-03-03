Dr. William Deihl Selected as Top CEO of the Year by IAOTP

Dr. William Deihl member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. William Deihl, Speaker, Author, and Hypnosis & Hypnotherapy Expert, was recently selected as Top CEO of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over two decades of experience, Dr. Deihl has certainly proven himself an expert in his industry. Dr. Deihl is the Founder and CEO of Forgetting your Ex, which is a one-of-a-kind process they call Organic Unconscious Therapy™ (OUT) to get clients past the state of friction and discord caused by old wounds and reintroduce happiness into their lives. He is also the Founder and CEO of Doc Hypnosis, which provides a wide range of hypnosis therapy services for virtually any personal challenge. Their goal at Doc Hypnosis is to help you improve your life and the world around you through hypnosis, life coaching, the way you talk, the way you sleep, and the way you think. They take a multi-faceted approach to hypnosis and craft a personalized plan for each of our clients.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to mental health counseling, psychology, cognitive behavioral therapy, anxiety management, sound healing, and neurolinguistic programming.Prior to his career, Dr. Deihl earned his Bachelors of Science in Biology/Biological Sciences as well as his Masters of Science in Nutrition Sciences from Arizona State University. He earned his Doctor of Philosophy in Psychology from Washington State University.Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Deihl has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. He was selected by Who’s Who in America. He was also featured in the Wall Street Journal. This year he will also be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. Dr. Deihl will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for his selection as Top CEO of the Year.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Dr. Deihl for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to see him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Dr. Deihl attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he hopes to empower people to go into the field.For more information please visit: https://dochypnosis.com/about-doc-hypnosis/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

