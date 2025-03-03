NPF Partners with Boehringer Ingelheim to Launch a New Campaign to Increase Awareness of Generalized Pustular Psoriasis

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF) is excited to announce the launch of a new campaign to provide education on Generalized Pustular Psoriasis (GPP). GPP, also known as von Zumbusch psoriasis, is a chronic, unpredictable, and heterogeneous rare disease that affects approximately one of every 10,000 people in the United States. Symptoms can range from persistent skin involvement to acute worsening with pustules that often cover large areas of the body and typically present with fever, shivers, intense itching, a rapid pulse, fatigue, headache, nausea, muscle weakness, and joint pain. People with GPP tend to have sudden flares that last for a few weeks, where their skin partly or completely clears up.For those who live with GPP, challenges can be profound. Delays in diagnosis, coupled with the complexities of daily life with GPP, create significant obstacles. Additionally, many who live with GPP have never met another person with the disease, leading to feelings of isolation and misunderstanding. The constant fear of relapse and the toll of anxiety and depression further impacts quality of life.For these reasons, NPF and Boehringer Ingelheim have partnered to launch a campaign to advance awareness among health care providers (HCPs) and empower those living with GPP through education and community. Together, NPF and Boehringer aim to empower individuals to advocate effectively for their needs and live their healthiest lives with GPP.“GPP is a challenging disease. In addition to delays in diagnosis and painful symptoms, we know that those who live with this rare form of psoriasis feel very alone,” said Leah M. Howard, JD, president and CEO of NPF. “We want to ensure that those living with GPP feel a sense of community. That is what we offer at NPF – a place for people to connect and come together.”“Boehringer is honored to sponsor the education campaign and first-ever awareness day for generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP), marking a significant milestone in our commitment to supporting those affected by this severe and often overlooked chronic skin condition,” says Vicky Brown, Senior Vice President and Head of Immunology, Oncology and Eye Health, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. “By uniting as the community, we can drive awareness, and bring a sense of belonging to those living with GPP. Together, we are working toward a future where no one faces this challenging disease alone.”Campaign activities, which roll out over the next eight months, include updates to the NPF Pustular Psoriasis Resource Center , new virtual support groups for those with GPP, education for patients and HCPs, and the first-ever GPP Awareness Day on August 13, 2025. Stay tuned for updates and ways to get involved by following NPF on Facebook and LinkedIn

