Naomi Hoshino Horii of Holding Light Productions Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Naomi Hoshino Horii is the owner of a practice called Holding Light Productions that has many facets with an underlying theme: finding our balance and joy. She is recognized as a teacher, speaker, healer, and intuitive, using diverse tools and techniques to get to the heart of what has dimmed our spark. Naomi helps people to raise their vibrational energy, shift perspective, and discover a renewed enthusiasm for life.

Naomi learned valuable lessons about spiritual surgery and soulful healing from a scary medical experience she had back in 2005. She continues to practice divine and healing arts while also staying true to other creative passions, such as music, and she is active as a singer/songwriter and on the piano.

Naomi first started playing at only seven years old, and has performed at many clubs, parties, and restaurants since. She also uses her talent in the LA film industry. She wrote one of the segments for Kurt Mason’s upcoming film, Sepulveda Pass, and is currently working on a new screenplay. A song that she composed will be in Kurt Mason’s film.

Naomi has been a guest on this show before and has returned as part of the Empowering Women series. Many of her gifts and tools are designed for empowerment, such as various healing techniques including spiritual surgery, deprogramming, relationship healings and readings, and grounding. These are all designed to raise the energy and light that humans are naturally made of.

“We are all made up of light and love, and our bodies and spirits have the light within. I hold space for others so that they can rediscover that light. Sometimes we need support to spend our time being less anxious and more amused.”

Naomi is also intuitive. Ever since childhood she knew things that hadn’t been expressed. She says she was an energetic sponge and sometimes absorbed people’s pain or negative thoughts into her body. She didn’t always want or understand such feelings. Later in life she learned to turn off the clairvoyance whenever she was not in an active session or reading. Learning to help people without taking in toxic energies was initially challenging.

In her new podcast with the radio hosts, Naomi talks about what that felt like. She also talks about upcoming classes, such as one from The Love Academy which focuses on love and more loving encounters. How to choose the right partner and spouse is one aspect of that curriculum, along with the dynamics of spiritual love and sex. Naomi also addresses how to remove the energies that get us stuck in relationships or behaviors.

“A lot of times when we allow true and radical transformation within ourselves, we must let go of old patterns, limiting beliefs, and unhealthy habits, like drinking or addictions. In a toxic relationship, the one partner must get rid of their abuser. To move forward, we have to believe that we deserve it. We also must let go of what no longer serves us, and step into more of who we are as a soul.”

Naomi has had many complex client relationships, often working with someone for years, and reading from afar. She hosted two seasons of an Internet TV broadcast called HeartSpeak with Naomi Horii, and people as far away as Greece, Germany, England, Italy, the Philippines, Mali, and Denmark. Most recently she has been delving into her creativity.

Everything Naomi does comes from a place of love. This includes teaching people how to use their innate vibration of love to rebalance their health and life, and receive spiritual counsel related to unconditional love.

Naomi has countless ways of reaching us at a deep and sensitive level and triggering our natural ability to heal. By validating people’s feelings and energy, she is making a marked difference in our collective consciousness. Learn more about what she has accomplished and plans for this new year by listening to the two-part podcast.

Close Up Radio recently featured Naomi Hoshino Horii of Holding Light Productions in a two-part interview with Doug Llewelyn on February 27th at 12pm Eastern and with Jim Masters on March 4th at 12pm Eastern

For more information about Naomi’s work and classes, visit: www.holdinglightproductions.com

