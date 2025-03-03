TULSA OK SINGER/SONGWRITER JAMES ROBERT WEBB DROPS HIS LATEST SINGLE ‘TIME’S A WASTING’

Photo By Shervin Lainez

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- True to the seize-the-day spirit of his single, “Time’s A Wasting,” released today, Tulsa OK singer/songwriter James Robert Webb has been making the most of his time leading up to the Summer 2025 unveiling of his fourth full length album Weekend Outlaw.Since starting the release cycle with “Gentlemen, Start Your Weekends” , Webb has put out three subsequent lead singles, including “New Moon Light,” “Buenos Noches Nacogdoches” and “Lost in Vega$.” His EP Ride or Die, released last June, includes those first three singles and three other songs that will also appear on the album.Featuring a high energy groove and irrepressible electric guitar energy, the self-penned “Time’s A Wasting’” finds Webb cleverly and bluntly chronicling the reality of how fast time seems to pass: “Every clock tick scrapes right by like nails on a chalkboard in my mind/’cause every second, every breath is just one less we have left…” His ultimate goal, like all of ours should be,is to believe that “When my days are done and this life is tough, I won’t wanna regret the things I didn’t do.” He then artfully stresses that there’s no time like the present to live life fully: “So love me, leave me, let me be or take my hand and walk with me . . .So why, why are we waiting?”“Time is one thing we can’t bargain with, can’t slow down, and can’t ever get back,” says the singer, who released his debut album Pictures in 2016 and whose most recent full length was a self-titled collection in 2020. “But there’s a moment—right before it slips away—where you can choose. Time’s A Wasting’ is about knowing what’s meant for you and having the courage to reach for it before it’s gone. Some people wait for fate, but I’d rather shape it.”Webb’s been doing just that since 2022, when he was named the 2022 Country Breakout Awards’ Independent Artist of the Year (an honor bestowed by Nashville’s Music Row Magazine) and a 2023 New Faces nominee at the Texas Regional Radio Report Music Awards. He has since hit the upper reaches of the Texas Regional Radio Report chart with “Something Out Of Nothing” (#1) “ Stealing Home” (#1) “Lovesick Drifting Company” (#1) and “Gentlemen Start Your Weekends" (#2).In addition, the video for Webb’s 2021 single “Okfuskee Whiskey,” a semi-biographical tune about his moonshiner great grandfather which reached #32 on Billboard and #39 on Country Indicator chart, #14 on MusicRow Magazine & #39 on the Country Breakout chart, has 1.3M+ views on YouTube.Its multi-platform success has inspired a partnership between Webb and Tulsa’s Red Fork Distillery to create a new, regionally distributed whiskey with that name.Weekend Outlaw is inspired by and dedicated to folks like himself who are successful professionals in other fields (in his case, a top musculoskeletal radiologist) but, especially since the pandemic, realize that time is of the essence to pursue their creative dreams and there’s moreto life than 9 to 5. “We all realize the fleetingness of life, and know we’ve got to do it now,” Webb says. “The whole Weekend Outlaw spirit is all about breaking free from the everyday and chasing what sets your soul on fire.”To Pre-Order Weekend Outlaw Limited Edition Vinyl go HERE

