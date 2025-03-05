SynPhNe™ announces the launch of its next-gen wearable device for restoration of cognitive and physical function

Introducing SynPhNe Next-Gen Device 2025 SynPhNe - easy to wear, easy to use It's here!! Light and portable

SynPhNe™, the world’s first wearable technology that trains brain and body in one system, launched its next-gen medical device in the USA and Asia in Q1, 2025.

The old paradigm says that neurorehabilitation is an exercise repetition focused approach. The new paradigm says that true independence is enhanced through a learning and self-regulation approach.” — Dr. Subhasis Banerji (PhD), Founder

SINGAPORE, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SynPhNe™ (an abbreviation for Synergistic Physio-Neuro platform) is the world’s first wearable, connected technology that trains brain and body in one system. It helps those with cognitive and physical functional disorders or disability enhance their independence and get back to life. It’s proven, unique, patented technology helps not only stroke and brain injury patients think, move and feel better but also assists champion athletes raise performance levels and manage injuries and pain that refuse to go away. In a path breaking study in Africa, SynPhNe™ helped children struggling with learning disability catch up about 24 months (or two grades) in their school journey.How does this wearable technology achieve results in such diverse groups? While the rehabilitation industry and other technologies out there treat the rehabilitation journey to be one that should focus on exercises and repetitions, SynPhNe™ treats this as a journey centred around learning and iteration, where each movement repetition is done a little differently than the previous one through the patient’s own ability to self-regulate brain and muscle responses in real-time. In this way, rather than focusing on the patient’s disability alone, we awaken and leverage the residual abilities that exist in the patient to design a personalised therapy plan.SynPhNe™ helps reboot in humans how we learn as babies, when learning is at its fastest and most efficient. Real-time brain-muscle feedback supported by action imitation or audio-video instructions make various levels of synergistic training possible. Some of these are:1. Training both brain hemispheres to work better together2. Training to maintain attention while performing physical tasks3. Training to maintain an optimum contraction-relaxation balance in muscles during movement4. Training to maintain relaxed focus while performing complex cognitive tasks5. Training to perform tasks where both hands are performing different movements – such as working in the kitchen or playing a string musical instrument6. Training to perform upper limb tasks while being mobile with lower limbs – such as swinging the arms and performing appropriate weight transfers to walk properly again, or walking around with a cup of coffee without spillingThe potential of providing such an “internal view” of how a patient is progressing and training the patient to rediscover and reinforce “internal” neuromuscular pathways that restore function has far greater potential than technologies in the market which try to tap into brain signals and stimulate limbs or the brain externally. SynPhNe™ is a first mover in this new paradigm. With the human brain under constant attack due to stress, chronic fatigue, chronic disease, pollution, pandemics, war, poor nutrition and early onset of aging, SynPhNe™ can potentially help people from all walks of life to reclaim their ability to self-regulate brain and body in an integrated manner, improve performance and live productive lives longer.After many rounds of product iterations which saw feedback from patients and therapists from Asia, Africa and the USA between 2019-2024 being adopted into the design process, SynPhNe™ is proud to announce the delivery commencement of its next-gen SynPhNe™ wearable medical device. In Q1 of 2025 so far, we have installed these at multiple healthcare institutions and clinics in the USA, while also starting the conversations for more path breaking research for various neurological conditions globally. We are now actively looking for distribution partners in USA, Europe, MENA, Africa, India and APAC who have relationships with healthcare and neurorehabilitation providers, academies which work with high performance athletes and para-athletes, and organizations which deliver much needed services to children with various cognitive and physical disorders and disabilities including learning disability.Being headquartered in Singapore, SynPhNe™ operates through its subsidiaries in USA and India as a tightly integrated global team involved in collaborative research, product development, manufacturing, clinical services training, protocols development, data analytics and visualization and the creation of new intellectual property in the journey to understand and heal the brain better, primarily using non-invasive and self-regulation techniques for foolproof safety and rapid scalability.Staying focused and lean is helping us bring to market disruptive technologies that improve outcomes, provide easier access and reduce the financial burden on families faced with the challenge of chronic neurological disorders, performance inhibitors and disability. With more than 3 billion people living with at least one neurological condition currently all over the world and a population that is rapidly aging, we firmly dedicate ourselves to making such technologies available wherever needed.For media inquiries and further information, please contact:Subhasis BanerjiFounder-Managing DirectorEmail: subhasis@synphne.comPhone: +65 94491767Harry HengCorporate DevelopmentEmail: harry@synphne.comPhone: +65 92374242Sabi BivasChief Operating OfficerEmail: sabi@synphne.comPhone: +1 908 8098006Website: www.synphne.com Note: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of SynPhNe™'s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

SynPhNe-Wearable solution helps people with disabilities get back to life

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.