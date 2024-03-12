SynPhNe™ Secures USD 5 Million in Series A Funding from Event Horizon to Revolutionize Neurological Rehabilitation

Team SynPhNe - Singapore India USA SynPhNe - Use in Clinic & Home Synphne Therapist Training-Online & Hands-on

SynPhNe™ to establish its commercial footprint in USA and Asia, starting with rehabilitation of patients affected by stroke and neurological disorders.

The brain survives in a changing world by changing itself. SynPhNe's unique, digitally guided method trains brain and body simultaneously to accelerate this change, making patients more independent.” — Dr. Subhasis Banerji (PhD), Founder

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SynPhNe™, a pioneering medtech spin-off from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore), has secured USD$5 million in Series A funding from Event Horizon Technologies Pte Ltd, a member of the Nadathur Group – the family Office of Nadathur S. Raghavan, Co-founder of Infosys (INFY), a leading firm in next-generation digital services and consulting.The Series A funding will help propel SynPhNe™ forward in its mission to revolutionise the field of stroke and neurological rehabilitation across Singapore, United States and India, among other countries. Its flagship product, SynPhNe™, is a leading-edge wearable solution that accelerates the rehabilitation of individuals recovering from stroke and patients battling neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. In the USA, the company operates under the name Synphne Health Inc. and is based out of Somerville, New Jersey.This novel technology leverages a combination of brain-muscle feedback, gamification and data science, offering a real-time "inside view" into patient rehabilitation and their progress, and can be easily personalized to each individual. It’s effectiveness is supported by an array of global patents, clinical trials, and publications, alongside a growing number of commercial patients who have benefitted from using the technology.The successful raising of Series A by the company is a testament to the potential impact of the SynPhNe™ technology on the global healthcare landscape, particularly in addressing the vast, yet largely untapped, market opportunity in the stroke and brain injury sector, estimated at US$30 billion in the United States alone. The financial support will enable SynPhNe™ to expand its commercial partnerships, scale its operations in the US market, and further the development and commercial validation of next-generation products and applications.Key Features of the SynPhNe™ Technology:Comprehensive Rehabilitation: SynPhNe™ targets brain and muscle training simultaneously , addressing both physical and cognitive aspects of recovery which enhance independence. It helps early-stage patients to reach higher levels of independence sooner and enables long-term patients to break out of recovery plateaus, aiding their return to independent living. It is suitable for in-clinic as well as home settings.Empowerment through Real-Time Feedback: Patients can actively engage in their rehabilitation journey with real-time feedback. It allows therapists to track progress in areas previously considered “invisible” and make more informed, personalized adjustments to their therapy plans in real-time.Life-Changing Impact: SynPhNe™ has received acclaim for its life-changing impact, empowering individuals to regain and enhance mobility and cognitive function.SynPhNe's Roots:SynPhNe™ is a deep tech spin-off company with licensed technologies from NTU and is incubated by NTUitive, the University’s innovation and enterprise company. Over the years, it also benefitted from invaluable guidance and resources from the Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART), National Medical Research Council and National Research Foundation, Singapore.SynPhNe™ also had help from Enterprise Singapore, which has been pivotal in scaling SynPhNe™'s reach beyond local shores, providing both pre-commercial grant funding and essential market access support.About Nadathur Group ( www.nadathur.com Nadathur is the Family Office of Nadathur S. Raghavan, Co-founder of Infosys (INFY). The Family Office invests significant resources & holds concentrated stakes in promising, high-potential ventures at the forefront of science & technology innovation across diverse domains. The Nadathur Family office also builds and manages endowment-style multi-generational portfolios with mandates ranging from capital preservation to high growth. They partner with fund managers, other family offices and institutional investors globally to invest across traditional as well as alternative asset classes.For media inquiries and further information, please contact:Subhasis BanerjiFounder-Managing DirectorSynPhNe Pte. Ltd.Email: subhasis@synphne.com/harry@synphne.com/tarun@synphne.comPhone: +65 94491767 /+65 92374242/ +65 90272039Website: www.synphne.com Note: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of SynPhNe™'s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

