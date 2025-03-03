Start the day off right with school breakfast

With access to a healthy and delicious school breakfast, Iowa students can kick start their school day, ready for a full schedule of learning, connection and development. This week’s National School Breakfast Week highlights the importance of these first-of-the-day school meals and how they fuel students for success each day.

For 2025, the theme for National School Breakfast Week is “Clue In to School Breakfast,” which engages students through a fun detective motif. Iowa schools can download interactive mystery-themed puzzles, games and other activities to get students involved and excited about a healthy school breakfast.

“We encourage Iowa schools and school nutrition programs to celebrate National School Breakfast Week,” said Meg Collins, education program consultant at the Iowa Department of Education. “Although offering school breakfast seems like a simple concept, it can make an immediate impact on student success and development.”

National School Breakfast Week is held during the first week of March each year and celebrates the achievements of the School Breakfast Program, a federally assisted meal program. Schools can elect to participate in the School Breakfast Program, which serves over 12 million breakfast meals nationwide each day. In Iowa, an estimated 19.6 million school breakfast meals were served during the 2023-24 school year.

“The School Breakfast Program is an important resource for Iowa schools and can make a difference in areas such as student attendance and behavior,” Collins said. “With over 19 million school breakfast meals served in our state last year, we know that students are being impacted each day.”

For more information on National School Breakfast Week, visit these partner resources

Additional information on Iowa’s School Breakfast Program can be found on the Department’s nutrition website.

National School Breakfast Week is March 3-7.