Beauty Blogger Torskaya Highlights Key Skincare Trends in Qatar

DOHA, QATAR, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qatar is witnessing a significant surge in interest in skin care . Women are increasingly investing in high-quality products, favoring well-known brands, and adopting minimalist beauty routines that reduce the number of products used without compromising effectiveness. This shift reflects a growing preference for simplified yet efficient skincare regimens, according to Tatiana Torskaya, beauty blogger and content marketer at Big Lab Digital Agency.One of the most notable trends is the rising demand for sunscreen . Consumers are becoming more aware of the harmful effects of UV exposure and are actively seeking ways to protect their skin from photoaging and hyperpigmentation. In Qatar, lightweight, invisible SPF formulas that absorb quickly and leave no white residue have become particularly popular."Analyzing search demand in Qatar, we see a growing number of women choosing high-SPF products for daily use. These include creams and foundations with SPF 50 or higher. Such products not only shield the skin from harmful UV rays but also help prevent wrinkles, pigmentation, and dryness," says Torskaya.Another key trend is the shift toward streamlined beauty routines. More women are moving away from complex, multi-step skincare regimens in favor of all-in-one products that combine multiple benefits. As a result, demand for moisturizer formulas that offer more than just hydration has surged while also delivering antioxidants and other active ingredients.Serums, in particular, have seen a surge in popularity. Niacinamide and vitamin C serums have become so sought after in Qatar that their sales now rival those of luxury perfumes."Women want simple yet effective solutions that save time, and they are willing to invest in them," says Torskaya. "Serums with high-potency active ingredients enhance the effectiveness of daily skincare, helping to maintain skin elasticity and long-lasting hydration. This is especially crucial in Qatar’s hot and dry climate, where the skin is constantly exposed to environmental stressors like high temperatures and air conditioning."Alongside changing consumer preferences, Qatar’s digital beauty market is rapidly expanding. Online beauty platforms are gaining popularity, offering a convenient shopping experience, personalized recommendations, and fast delivery."Shoppers in Qatar appreciate the convenience of online beauty shopping. They can research ingredients, compare brands, read reviews, and choose products that meet their exact needs. This is especially important for skincare, as customers want to be confident that they are selecting the right products," explains Torskaya.In addition, digital technologies now allow consumers to customize their skincare regimens based on factors like age, skin type, and individual concerns. AI-powered algorithms and virtual consultations with beauty experts are helping shoppers find the best products without having to visit physical stores.With the continued growth of online beauty retailers, women in Qatar not only save time but also gain access to a wider selection of global beauty brands, including exclusive and niche products that may not be readily available in brick-and-mortar stores.About Big Lab Digital AgencyBig Lab Digital Agency is a Dubai-based digital marketing firm specializing in SEO, digital strategy, and web development. The agency helps marketplaces, online stores, and large-scale digital platforms grow by leveraging AI-powered analytics to drive sales and boost brand visibility.

