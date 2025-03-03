Encryption as a Service Market to Surge with 24.8% CAGR, Global Revenue to Exceed US$ 14,302.03 Million by 2034

Encryption as a Service Market.

Growing cases of cyber threats and data breaches are driving the market demand.

The Polaris Market Research company’s encryption as a service market report 2025- market size, trends and global forecast 2025 – 2034.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝘌𝘯𝘤𝘳𝘺𝘱𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘴𝘦𝘳𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘵 2025: 𝘚𝘶𝘳𝘨𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘤𝘭𝘰𝘶𝘥-𝘣𝘢𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘴 𝘪𝘴 𝘥𝘳𝘪𝘷𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘵.𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐲𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏,𝟓𝟔𝟓.𝟒𝟕 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟒,𝟑𝟎𝟐.𝟎𝟑 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒. 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟒.𝟖%.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐄𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐲𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞?Encryption as a service summarises the procedure of encrypting data, whether at rest or in transit, through a cloud service model. It sanctions firms to influence encryption technologies, productively sanctioning the secrecy and probity of the data. The service is outlined to be excessively scalable, adjusting to the requirements of compact enterprises and extensive corporations alike.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:With the growing proportion of data breaches and cyber menaces, connecting susceptible information has never been more important. EaaS provides strong strata of safety by encrypting data at rest and transit, rendering it indiscernible to unsanctioned persons. EaaS provides simplified convenience through cloud-based platforms so users encrypt and decrypt their data from any place using several devices on condition that they have a safe connection to the service, pushing the encryption as a service market growth.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?Firms functioning across manifold locations require safe interaction channels and data safety measures to prohibit cyber menaces and unsanctioned access. Firms fund encryption solutions involving encryption as a service to protect intellectual property, fiscal undertakings, and intimate data as employees allocate susceptible information covering global networks.Smartphones cause an increase in susceptible ventures such as banking, online shopping, and interaction, generating susceptibility to cyber menaces. This propels smartphone owners to acquire encryption as a service to safeguard their susceptible data. This service muddles the susceptible data so that only permitted parties with an accurate decryption keys can access it. The growing usage of mobile disbursement systems and digital wallets additionally boosts security worries, encouraging fiscal firms to fund encryption solutions and having a favorable impact on encryption as a service market sales.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭?Prominent market contenders are funding massively in research and development to augment their offerings which will assist the industry to grow even more. Key industry players that dominate the encryption as a service market include:• Akeyless• AWS• Bluefin• Box• Cisco• CLAI PAYMENTS• Cogito Group• Fortanix• GarbleCloud• Google• HashiCorp• IBM𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝?The encryption as a service market segmentation is based on service type, organization size, industry vertical, and region.By type analysis, the data encryption as a service segment witnessed a sharp rise owing to growing worries over data breaches, strict administrative needs, and the speedy acquisition of cloud computing. Businesses covering several industries categorized data security to safeguard susceptible information involving customer records, fiscal undertakings, and intellectual property.By organization size analysis, the SME segment dominated the market. This is due to the growing aggregate of cyber attacks earmarking compact businesses. Hackers are growingly capitalizing on susceptibilities in SME networks, encouraging these firms to acquire encryption services for protecting susceptible customer and fiscal data.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚: North America was the largest region in 2024 accounting for the most significant share of the encryption as a service market. This is primarily because of the robust existence of prominent technology firms, strict data-safeguarding directives, and surging cyber threats.𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜: Asia Pacific is expected to become the fastest-growing region in the coming years. This is due to growing digitalization, surging cyber menaces, and stringent data security directives.𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:Which is the leading segment in the encryption as a service market?The data encryption as a service segment is expected to be the leading segment in this market during the forecast period.What is the key factor driving the encryption as a service market?The growing corporate offices worldwide are a key factor driving the market.What is the forecast period of the market?The forecast period of the market is 2025-2034.What is the regional scope of the market?The market covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐏𝐌𝐑'𝐬 𝐄𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐲𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐃𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: 𝐄𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐲𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟒,𝟑𝟎𝟐.𝟎𝟑 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐭 𝟐𝟒.𝟖% 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Behavior Analytics Market:Quantum Key Distribution Market:Security Solutions Market:Digital Signature Market:Hotel Management Software Market:Location Analytics Market:𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 & 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐈𝐧𝐜:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.