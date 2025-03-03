Eucalyptus Oil Market anticipated to surpass US$1,650.500 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.69%

The eucalyptus oil market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.69% from US$1,312.480 million in 2025 to US$1,650.500 million by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the eucalyptus oil market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.69% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$1,650.500 million by 2030.The global market for eucalyptus oil is experiencing a significant growth trend as consumers increasingly seek out natural and sustainable products.Eucalyptus oil, derived from the leaves of the eucalyptus tree, has been used for centuries for its medicinal properties. It is known for its anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, and decongestant properties, making it a popular ingredient in a variety of products such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and aromatherapy oils. With the growing awareness of the harmful effects of synthetic chemicals, consumers are turning towards natural alternatives, driving the demand for eucalyptus oil.The rise in popularity of eucalyptus oil can also be attributed to its versatility. It is used in a wide range of products, from skincare and haircare to household cleaners and insect repellents. Its refreshing and invigorating scent also makes it a popular choice for aromatherapy, further boosting its demand. Additionally, the increasing use of eucalyptus oil in the food and beverage industry, particularly in the production of cough drops and throat lozenges, is expected to contribute to the market growth.Key players such as doTERRA International, Young Living Essential Oils, NOW Foods, and Plant Therapy dominate the eucalyptus oil market. These companies constantly innovate and introduce new products to cater to the growing demand for eucalyptus oil. With the rising trend of natural and sustainable living, the eucalyptus oil market is expected to continue its upward trajectory in the coming years. The report includes the major players operating in the global Eucalyptus Oil market: Plant Therapy Essential Oils Maretai Organics, Aromaaz International, IL Health & Beauty Natural Oils Co. Inc, Aksuvital, Natures Natural India, Young Living Essential Oils LC, Greenleaf Extractions Pvt Ltd, Biolandes. Kama Ayurveda Pvt.Ltd and Rosewood Eucalyptus Oil. Kama Ayurveda Pvt.Ltd and Rosewood Eucalyptus Oil.The market analytics report segments the global eucalyptus oil market as follows:• By Natureo Organico Conventional• By Gradeo Pharmaceuticalo Fragranceo Industrial• By Applicationo Food and Beverageo Therapeuticso Cosmeticso Fragranceso Others• By Distribution Channelo Offline• Supermarket and Hypermarket• Specialty Stores• Otherso Online• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano South Koreao Australiao Indiao Indonesiao Thailando Others• Company Profileso Plant Therapy Essential Oils Maretai Organicso Aromaaz Internationalo IL Health & Beauty Natural Oils Co. Inco Aksuvitalo Natures Natural Indiao Young Living Essential Oils LCo Greenleaf Extractions Pvt Ltdo Biolandeso Kama Ayurveda Pvt.Ltdo Rosewood Eucalyptus OilReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others) About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

