RACHEL DEELYNN GARNERS TWO NUMBER ONES IN TWO WEEKS ON THE CHARTS FOR HER WORLDWIDE RADIO HIT, CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW?

DeeLynn’s worldwide hit, CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW? is at number one on the Euro Indie Network Top 100 charts.

Delivers the goods... ...Her future is boundless...” — Colin Jordan, Medium

NASHVILLE , TN, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, Nashville based rock artist Rachel DeeLynn http://www.racheldeelynn.com/ ) has garnered two number ones in two weeks at the top of two charts with her seismic new single, “CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW?” — a high-energy, anthemic track that’s as defiant as it is empowering. DeeLynn’s worldwide hit soared to number one two weeks ago on the World Indie Music Top 100 charts and stayed at number one through last week. This week, CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW? is at number one on the Euro Indie Network Top 100 charts. Her single is currently playing everywhere on satellite radio, terrestrial FM radio, Internet radio and radio networks worldwide; including airplay on KIIS 102.7 FM in Los Angeles to Radio Sydney in Australia to BBC 6 Radio in London UK (over 7 million listeners).Known for her commanding vocals and unapologetically tell-all songwriting, DeeLynn’s latest release scorches its way through the modern music scene, demanding not just to be heard, but to be understood.In this explosive track, DeeLynn delivers a raw, gritty vocal performance with unique emphasis and inflection in each line. With powerful, infectious guitar riffs, driving drums, and a chorus that hits like a shot of adrenaline, “CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW?” is a call to arms for anyone who’s ever been silenced or ignored. The track’s defiant, electrifying energy is matched only by DeeLynn’s lyrical ability to twist bone-deep pain into a lasting legacy that incites positive change and hope in others.Music critics are raving over Rachel DeeLynn and her latest worldwide hit:"Delivers the goods... ...Her future is boundless..."-Colin Jordan, Medium"She's a formidable talent with a penchant for dramatic vocals and biting lyrical content... ...A Major league talent at the beginning of their voyage in the spotlight."-Chadwick Easton, Melody Maker Magazine"Songwriting beyond her years... ...Flames with charisma... ...The work of a first class songwriter"-Mark Druery, Indie Shark DeeLynn’s musical journey has always been marked by her innate ability to captivate her audience with authenticity and a fearless approach to telling the whole truth- the good, the bad, and the ugliest. “CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW?” is no different. The song not only showcases DeeLynn’s powerful emotional range, but also her ability to craft music that resonates deeply with fans across the globe and genres. Rachel DeeLynn has shared her talents with venues across the globe and honed her skills at the acclaimed Berklee College of Music. In addition, she recently signed with Clinetel Records Nashville Sony and Artec Sync and was recently featured on ETV Nashville, The Conversation with Bridgetti Lam Banda and WNAX FM.Stay tuned for upcoming interviews, follow up singles and a chance to rock out live to “CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW?” with Rachel.For press inquiries or interview requests, please contact: [Thornton Cline| Clinetel Records Nashville | clinetel@bellsouth.net]

