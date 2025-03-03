Explora Books Showcases Glenn A. Bell’s High-Stakes Thriller at London Bookfair 2025

Author, Glenn A. Bell

The International Publishing Event Features the Action-Packed Novel ‘Back to Somalia’ by Glenn A. Bell

The novel delivers a thrilling narrative packed with military action, geopolitical intrigue, and relentless suspense.” — Explora Books

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The London Bookfair (LBF) 2025, taking place from March 11-13 at Olympia London, will bring together global publishing professionals, industry leaders, and literary enthusiasts. Explora Books , a premier marketing and publishing firm, will be present at Stand 3E38, showcasing ‘ Back to Somalia ,’ the latest high-octane thriller by Glenn A. Bell While the author himself will not be attending the event, ‘Back to Somalia’ is set to make waves in the publishing world. The novel delivers a thrilling narrative packed with military action, geopolitical intrigue, and relentless suspense. Readers are introduced to Ethan Breaux, call sign Cajun, a former U.S. Army Special Operations pilot turned charter aviator. His quiet life in Bristol, England, takes a drastic turn when the CIA recruits him for a high-risk mission to retrieve a hijacked North Korean nuclear weapon in Mogadishu, Somalia.The stakes rise further when Cajun learns that Savannah, the love of his life, has been captured by Somali Islamic soldiers and forced to provide medical aid to their wounded. With time running out, Cajun reunites with his elite Special Operations team, leading a covert mission deep into hostile territory. From England to Oman and into the heart of Africa, ‘Back to Somalia’ takes readers on an adrenaline-fueled journey filled with military precision and strategic warfare.Glenn A. Bell brings an authentic voice to the action-thriller genre. A Louisiana native, Bell’s background as a helicopter and commercial jet transport pilot lends credibility to the novel’s intense aviation and combat sequences. Like his protagonist, he served as a Warrant Officer and Air Mission Commander, piloting an array of U.S. Army helicopters. His firsthand experience in military aviation and combat operations ensures that every tactical maneuver in ‘Back to Somalia’ is grounded in reality.The London Bookfair remains a crucial event in the global publishing calendar, attracting top publishers, literary agents, and media professionals. ‘Back to Somalia’ is poised to captivate fans of action, military thrillers, and international espionage.Visit Explora Books at Stand 3E38 to learn more about ‘Back to Somalia’ and other groundbreaking titles shaping the literary landscape in 2025.

AUTHOR HIGHLIGHT: Back to Somalia by Glenn A. Bell

