London Bookfair 2025 Spotlights Bruce N. Ball’s Thrilling Crime Novel ‘Quinn’s Dilemma’

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The London Bookfair (LBF) 2025 is set to gather the global publishing industry from March 11-13 at Olympia London. As one of the most influential events in the literary world, LBF brings together publishers, literary agents, rights professionals, and key industry players to foster connections and shape the future of creative content. Among the many highlights of this year’s event is the presentation of ‘ Quinn’s Dilemma ,’ a riveting crime novel by Bruce N. Ball , showcased by Explora Books at Stand 3E38.‘Quinn’s Dilemma’ is a gripping tale of power, deception, and survival, set against the high-stakes backdrop of labor unions and organized crime. Protagonist Parker Quinn, a former Wall Street professional, seeks a more stable career but soon finds himself ensnared in a deadly conflict between a ruthless union boss, the mob, and a relentless federal prosecutor. Quinn is forced to make difficult decisions that could have deadly consequences as he deals with betrayal and violence.Bruce N. Ball brings a wealth of real-world experience to his storytelling. With three decades as an investment manager handling pension funds for major labor unions, he has firsthand insight into the intricate ties between unions, organized crime, and federal investigations. This authenticity adds a compelling layer of realism to ‘Quinn’s Dilemma,’ making it an essential read for fans of crime fiction and political thrillers.While Bruce N. Ball will not be in attendance, Explora Books will proudly represent ‘Quinn’s Dilemma’ at LBF 2025. Visitors to Stand 3E38 can learn more about this thrilling novel, explore potential rights opportunities, and engage with industry professionals to discuss its adaptation potential.As LBF continues to be a pivotal event in the publishing calendar, ‘Quinn’s Dilemma’ stands out as a must-read for those who appreciate intense, fast-paced storytelling grounded in reality. Whether exploring publishing opportunities or seeking the next great crime novel, attendees should not miss the chance to discover Bruce N. Ball’s latest work.For more information about Quinn’s Dilemma, visit Explora Books at Stand 3E38 during the London Bookfair 2025.

