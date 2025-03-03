Explora Books To Showcase Judith Perkins’ ‘Journey to the Pacific’ at London Bookfair 2025

Author, Judith Perkins

Judith Perkins brings her inspiring book of strength, ‘Journey to the Pacific,’ to London Bookfair 2025 with Explora Books.

Journey to the Pacific, One Man’s Quest is an inspiring account of Seevers' challenges, successes, and eventual achievement, revealing the strength of the human spirit.” — Explora Books

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The London Bookfair 2025 is set to welcome the global publishing community from March 11-13 at Olympia London, bringing together publishers, literary agents, and industry professionals from around the world. Among the distinguished authors this year is Judith Perkins , whose latest book, ‘ Journey to the Pacific, One Man's Quest ,’ presents an inspiring story of perseverance and dreams fulfilled.Perkins’ compelling work traces the journey of George Seevers, a man born into hardship but driven by a steadfast dream to see the Pacific Ocean. Placed in an orphanage at the age of two, Seevers was denied a formal education but developed a deep love for reading thanks to a compassionate matron. His fascination with the ocean fueled his determination, leading him to flee the orphanage at 15 and set off on a journey westward. From Rapid City, South Dakota, to Cheyenne, Wyoming, and finally to Rawlings, Washington, Seevers built a life, raised a family, and pursued his lifelong goal.‘Journey to the Pacific, One Man’s Quest’ is an inspiring account of Seevers' challenges, successes, and eventual achievement, revealing the strength of the human spirit. The book offers readers a deeply personal and historically rich narrative that highlights resilience, family, and the pursuit of one’s dreams.Judith Perkins, a Portland, Oregon native, brings her passion for storytelling to London Bookfair 2025. With a background in the insurance industry and extensive travels across the United States, Perkins infuses her works with rich experiences and heartfelt insights. In addition to ‘Journey to the Pacific, One Man’s Quest,’ she is also the author of ‘Life and Love Continue,’ a memoir written with the stories of her ancestors and her own life journey, celebrating love, family, and personal growth. Explora Books is proud to showcase Perkins’ work at Stand 3E38. As the publishing industry gathers at LBF to explore emerging trends and foster new collaborations, Perkins’ work stands as a powerful example of literature’s ability to inspire and connect audiences worldwide.For more information about Judith Perkins, visit Explora Books at the London Bookfair 2025, Stand 3E38.

OFFICIAL BOOK TRAILER: Journey to the Pacific by Judith Perkins

