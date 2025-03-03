Wilma Cotten's Eye-Opening Book on Mental Health Awareness to be Showcased at London Bookfair 2025

Author, Wilma Cotten

Explora Books Showcases a Powerful Story of Mental Health Struggles, Awareness, and Unconditional Love

Mental health is a crucial topic in today’s world, yet it remains an area often misunderstood or overlooked.” — Explora Books

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The London Bookair (LBF) is set to bring together the global publishing community at Olympia London, where Explora Books will proudly present Wilma Cotten ’s book, “ Is the Swing High or Low? : Living with Someone with Bipolar Disorder.” Visitors can explore Cotten’s work at Stand 3E38, where Explora Books will engage industry professionals, publishers, and mental health advocates in meaningful discussions on the book’s impact.Wilma Cotten's book, “Is the Swing High or Low?,” delves into the moving story of her daughter’s battle with bipolar disorder and subsequent substance abuse as a form of self-medication. Through this narrative, Cotten emphasizes the importance of recognizing early symptoms, seeking proactive treatment, and breaking the stigma surrounding mental health disorders.Mental health is a crucial topic in today’s world, yet it remains an area often misunderstood or overlooked. Cotten, who has spent years learning about parenting and brain disorders, believes that mental health should be given the same priority as physical health. In an exclusive interview with Explora Books’ inaugural magazine, she stated, “The brain controls our thoughts and actions; we need to be sure those thoughts are healthy and positive. Teachers and school counselors should be empowered to identify behavioral changes early, providing feedback to parents when needed.”The fear of judgement and rejection is a common emotional struggle for individuals with mental illness, and this book provides insight into their experiences. Cotten reflects on her daughter’s struggles, stating, “Alisa tries to hide her condition because the other children laugh at her or treat her badly. She wants to be accepted but is not due to her odd behavior. She makes up a persona that she shows to the world so no one knows the truth.”Wilma Cotten currently resides in Upstate New York, where she leads a peaceful life with her two rescued German Shepherds. Her passion for mental health awareness stems from her lived experience, and through her book, she hopes to inspire more open conversations about the realities of bipolar disorder and its effect on families.Explora Books, a marketing and publishing firm, is excited to bring Cotten’s story to the forefront at LBF 2025. “Is the Swing High or Low?” is a vital read for parents, educators, healthcare professionals, and anyone seeking to understand the complexities of mental illness.Join Explora Books at Stand 3E38 to learn more about Wilma Cotten’s powerful message and explore opportunities to amplify mental health awareness within the publishing industry. For more information, visit www.explorabooks.com or contact us at (236) 259-4886.

OFFICIAL BOOK TRAILER: Is the Swing High or Low? by Wilma Cotten

