Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Introduces Exclusive DISCOVERY Member Perks for a Summer Escape in the Maldives

MALDIVES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts in the Maldives announces an exclusive limited-time offer for Cinnamon DISCOVERY members, providing a seamless and rewarding getaway experience. From complimentary transfers to a range of elevated benefits, this offer invites travellers to immerse themselves in the Maldives' natural beauty with added privileges.Cinnamon DISCOVERY members can book their ideal summer escape between 1st March and 31st March 2025, with travel valid from 1st May to 31st October 2025. This period marks a prime season in the Maldives, known for thrilling surf swells, diverse marine life, and serene island retreats.As part of the offer, guests will enjoy complimentary transfers, allowing them to arrive stress-free and settle into their island retreat with ease. Additional benefits include room upgrades, the possibility of suite accommodations, and curated experiences designed to enhance their stay.During their visit, members can indulge in a four-course beachfront dinner, embark on an island-hopping adventure, or set sail on a Dhoni ride paired with a dolphin-watching excursion. For ultimate relaxation, a 30-minute spa treatment is available, offering a tranquil escape amidst the tropical setting.Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts in the Maldives features four distinct properties, each offering a unique experience:Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives – A hub for surf enthusiasts, home to the iconic Pasta Point, with accommodations catering to families and groups.Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives – A secluded paradise with an exceptional house reef and easy access to world-class diving sites.Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon – A diver’s haven, boasting one of the Maldives' most vibrant house reefs, ideal for both seasoned and first-time divers.Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives – An adults-only retreat, featuring overwater bungalows, daily snorkeling excursions, and exclusive access to Platinum Island.With no minimum stay restrictions, members have the flexibility to plan anything from a spontaneous weekend escape to an extended tropical retreat.For more information on this exclusive Cinnamon DISCOVERY member offer, visit Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts.

