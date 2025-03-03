A' Legwear, Pantyhose and Hosiery Design Award Unveils Comprehensive Design Prize for 2024

Hosiery Awards 2025

A' Design Award Introduces Extensive Recognition Package to Honor Excellence in Legwear, Pantyhose and Hosiery Design Innovation

COMO, CO, ITALY, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Legwear , Pantyhose and Hosiery Design Award , a highly prestigious international design competition, has announced its comprehensive prize package for the 2024-2025 competition period. The award, established in 2008, aims to recognize and celebrate excellence in legwear design through a rigorous, blind peer-review evaluation process. This distinguished accolade serves as a platform for designers, brands, and manufacturers to demonstrate their innovative contributions to the advancement of legwear design.The recognition program responds to the evolving needs of the global legwear industry, where innovation and design excellence play increasingly crucial roles. Through its carefully curated prize package, the award addresses key industry challenges while promoting sustainable development and innovative solutions in legwear design. The program particularly emphasizes designs that enhance comfort, functionality, and aesthetic appeal while considering environmental impact and technological advancement.Submissions for the 2024-2025 competition period are now open to legwear designers, manufacturers, brands, and design studios worldwide. The competition encompasses various categories, including innovative hosiery design, sustainable pantyhose solutions, and advanced textile applications. Entries must represent original designs created within the last decade. The late submission deadline extends to March 7, 2025, with results to be announced on May 1, 2025.The evaluation process incorporates multiple criteria, including innovation, functionality, aesthetics, and social impact. An international jury panel, comprising distinguished design professionals, academics, and industry experts, conducts anonymous evaluations based on pre-established criteria. Each submission undergoes thorough assessment through a standardized scoring system, ensuring fair and unbiased judgment.Winners receive the prestigious A' Design Award trophy, winner's certificate, and an exclusive license to use the A' Design Award winner logo. The comprehensive prize package includes invitation to the exclusive gala-night celebration, professional networking opportunities, and inclusion in the World Design Rankings. As a concealed category competition, the award maintains strict confidentiality of winning entries while providing winners with full recognition benefits.The A' Legwear, Pantyhose and Hosiery Design Award represents a significant initiative in advancing the field of legwear design. By recognizing exceptional design achievements, the award aims to foster innovation and excellence within the industry. This recognition serves as a catalyst for creating superior products that enhance the user experience and contribute to societal advancement through good design.Interested parties may learn more at:About A' Legwear, Pantyhose and Hosiery Design AwardThe A' Legwear, Pantyhose and Hosiery Design Award stands as a highly regarded competition in the field of legwear design, attracting participation from innovative designers, manufacturers, and brands worldwide. The award operates as a concealed category competition, ensuring complete confidentiality for participating entries while offering comprehensive recognition benefits. Through its meticulous evaluation process and commitment to design excellence, the award aims to advance the legwear industry by promoting innovation and superior design practices that benefit society.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award represents an international juried design competition organized annually since 2008. Operating through a rigorous blind peer-review process, the competition maintains high ethical standards and a philanthropic mission. The award aims to create positive societal impact by motivating designers and brands to develop superior products that advance society. Through its comprehensive recognition program, the A' Design Award works to enhance global appreciation for good design while fostering innovation across multiple disciplines. Participation remains open to entries from all countries, reflecting the competition's commitment to international design excellence and cultural diversity.

