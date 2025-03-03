Green Zen Mulch Supports Dubai’s Sustainability Vision with Smarter Landscaping Solutions to Conserve Water & Cut Costs
Dubai has already shown incredible vision in creating green spaces in the desert — now it’s time to make those green spaces smarter and more sustainable”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubai has long been recognized as a leader in visionary urban development, creating vibrant green spaces that enhance both the environment and quality of life for residents and visitors. As the city accelerates its ambitious Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, Green Zen Mulch is proud to support this vision by offering an innovative solution to help preserve precious water resources, lower landscaping costs, and promote long-term environmental sustainability.
A City Committed to Green Innovation
Dubai’s dedication to enhancing its green footprint is remarkable. Each year, the city invests in the beautification and greening of parks, roadways, and public spaces, utilizing approximately 264 million cubic meters of reclaimed water to keep its landscapes thriving. This investment reflects Dubai’s forward-thinking leadership in urban sustainability.
As Dubai continues to grow, the importance of water conservation becomes increasingly critical — not only to reduce costs but also to ensure every drop is used wisely. Green Zen Mulch is ready to partner with developers, landscapers, and municipalities to introduce a globally proven water-saving practice: the widespread use of mulch in landscaping.
Mulch: A Simple Step with a Big Impact
In hot climates like the UAE, uncovered soil can lose up to 70% of its moisture through evaporation, requiring more frequent irrigation and higher water consumption. By adding a protective layer of mulch, that evaporation can be dramatically reduced — helping the soil retain moisture for far longer, reducing watering needs by 20% to 70%.
With Dubai already leading the region in recycled water use for landscaping, adopting mulch more widely would enhance this success story even further — aligning beautifully with the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036 and Dubai’s ongoing green initiatives.
Savings for Dubai — Water, Costs, and Environmental Impact
The math is compelling:
264 million cubic meters of water used annually for public landscaping
With mulch, Dubai could save up to 184 million cubic meters every year
That’s the equivalent of filling over 73,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools
The financial savings could run into millions of dirhams, helping reinvest those funds into further greening and community enhancement projects
Green Zen Mulch — Designed for Dubai’s Environment
Green Zen Mulch is a locally relevant, eco-friendly product specifically designed for arid climates. Made from premium organic materials, it enhances soil quality while offering:
Up to 70% improved water retention
Healthier plant growth with less fertilizer use
Weed suppression to reduce chemical treatments
Lower landscaping maintenance costs
This isn’t just about water — it’s about creating more resilient, lower-maintenance landscapes that thrive sustainably in Dubai’s climate.
A Win-Win for Dubai’s Future
As Dubai looks ahead to hosting COP28 legacies and building climate-resilient infrastructure, adopting smarter landscaping practices demonstrates global leadership. By embracing mulch across public and private landscapes, Dubai can:
Set a global example for water-smart cities in arid environments
Preserve vital water resources for future generations
Lower public spending on irrigation and landscape maintenance
Enhance soil health and biodiversity in urban areas
Working Together for a Greener Tomorrow
Green Zen Mulch is excited to collaborate with Dubai Municipality, developers, urban planners, and landscaping companies to unlock these benefits together. Our team offers free consultations and expert advice on incorporating mulch into both existing landscapes and future projects — helping everyone from residential communities to large-scale public parks become more water-efficient.
“Dubai has already shown incredible vision in creating green spaces in the desert — now it’s time to make those green spaces smarter and more sustainable,” said Jennifer McShane Bary, spokesperson for Green Zen. “By working hand-in-hand with government leaders, developers, and landscapers, we can ensure Dubai’s greenery thrives while protecting one of its most valuable resources — water.”
Join the Movement — Let’s Mulch Dubai
To support Dubai’s ongoing sustainability journey, Green Zen Mulch invites all stakeholders to join the “Mulch Dubai” Initiative — a collaborative platform where best practices, expert advice, and real-time data will be shared to drive smarter landscaping across the city.
Together, we can:
Cut water waste
Lower landscaping costs
Create healthier, more beautiful green spaces
Set Dubai apart as a global leader in water-smart urban development
For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or to request a free landscaping consultation, please contact:
Green Zen Mulch
Email: customercare@jmb.ae
Phone: +971 559294515
Website: www.greenzen.com
About Green Zen
Green Zen is a leader in sustainable landscaping products tailored for arid climates like the UAE. With a focus on enhancing soil health, conserving water, and reducing maintenance costs, Green Zen Mulch supports developers, municipalities, and landscape architects in creating resilient, beautiful, and cost-effective green spaces across the Middle East.
