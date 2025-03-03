Green Zen Mulch

Green Zen Mulch Supports Dubai’s Sustainability Vision with Smarter Landscaping Solutions to Conserve Water & Cut Costs

Dubai has already shown incredible vision in creating green spaces in the desert — now it’s time to make those green spaces smarter and more sustainable” — Jennifer McShane Bary

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dubai has long been recognized as a leader in visionary urban development, creating vibrant green spaces that enhance both the environment and quality of life for residents and visitors. As the city accelerates its ambitious Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, Green Zen Mulch is proud to support this vision by offering an innovative solution to help preserve precious water resources, lower landscaping costs, and promote long-term environmental sustainability.A City Committed to Green InnovationDubai’s dedication to enhancing its green footprint is remarkable. Each year, the city invests in the beautification and greening of parks, roadways, and public spaces, utilizing approximately 264 million cubic meters of reclaimed water to keep its landscapes thriving. This investment reflects Dubai’s forward-thinking leadership in urban sustainability.As Dubai continues to grow, the importance of water conservation becomes increasingly critical — not only to reduce costs but also to ensure every drop is used wisely. Green Zen Mulch is ready to partner with developers, landscapers, and municipalities to introduce a globally proven water-saving practice: the widespread use of mulch in landscaping.Mulch: A Simple Step with a Big ImpactIn hot climates like the UAE, uncovered soil can lose up to 70% of its moisture through evaporation, requiring more frequent irrigation and higher water consumption. By adding a protective layer of mulch, that evaporation can be dramatically reduced — helping the soil retain moisture for far longer, reducing watering needs by 20% to 70%.With Dubai already leading the region in recycled water use for landscaping, adopting mulch more widely would enhance this success story even further — aligning beautifully with the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036 and Dubai’s ongoing green initiatives.Savings for Dubai — Water, Costs, and Environmental ImpactThe math is compelling:264 million cubic meters of water used annually for public landscapingWith mulch, Dubai could save up to 184 million cubic meters every yearThat’s the equivalent of filling over 73,000 Olympic-sized swimming poolsThe financial savings could run into millions of dirhams, helping reinvest those funds into further greening and community enhancement projectsGreen Zen Mulch — Designed for Dubai’s EnvironmentGreen Zen Mulch is a locally relevant, eco-friendly product specifically designed for arid climates. Made from premium organic materials, it enhances soil quality while offering:Up to 70% improved water retentionHealthier plant growth with less fertilizer useWeed suppression to reduce chemical treatmentsLower landscaping maintenance costsThis isn’t just about water — it’s about creating more resilient, lower-maintenance landscapes that thrive sustainably in Dubai’s climate.A Win-Win for Dubai’s FutureAs Dubai looks ahead to hosting COP28 legacies and building climate-resilient infrastructure, adopting smarter landscaping practices demonstrates global leadership. By embracing mulch across public and private landscapes, Dubai can:Set a global example for water-smart cities in arid environmentsPreserve vital water resources for future generationsLower public spending on irrigation and landscape maintenanceEnhance soil health and biodiversity in urban areasWorking Together for a Greener TomorrowGreen Zen Mulch is excited to collaborate with Dubai Municipality, developers, urban planners, and landscaping companies to unlock these benefits together. Our team offers free consultations and expert advice on incorporating mulch into both existing landscapes and future projects — helping everyone from residential communities to large-scale public parks become more water-efficient.“Dubai has already shown incredible vision in creating green spaces in the desert — now it’s time to make those green spaces smarter and more sustainable,” said Jennifer McShane Bary, spokesperson for Green Zen. “By working hand-in-hand with government leaders, developers, and landscapers, we can ensure Dubai’s greenery thrives while protecting one of its most valuable resources — water.”Join the Movement — Let’s Mulch DubaiTo support Dubai’s ongoing sustainability journey, Green Zen Mulch invites all stakeholders to join the “Mulch Dubai” Initiative — a collaborative platform where best practices, expert advice, and real-time data will be shared to drive smarter landscaping across the city.Together, we can:Cut water wasteLower landscaping costsCreate healthier, more beautiful green spacesSet Dubai apart as a global leader in water-smart urban developmentFor media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or to request a free landscaping consultation, please contact:Green Zen MulchEmail: customercare@jmb.aePhone: +971 559294515Website: www.greenzen.com About Green ZenGreen Zen is a leader in sustainable landscaping products tailored for arid climates like the UAE. With a focus on enhancing soil health, conserving water, and reducing maintenance costs, Green Zen Mulch supports developers, municipalities, and landscape architects in creating resilient, beautiful, and cost-effective green spaces across the Middle East.

