Exploring Marine Wildlife at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts in the Maldives on World Wildlife Day

Snorkelling at Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon School of sharks during a dive Diving at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives

MALDIVES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the world marks World Wildlife Day, the focus turns to the vast and diverse marine ecosystems that define the Maldives. The four Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts properties across the archipelago offer access to some of the most vibrant underwater landscapes, home to a wide array of marine species. To gain insights into these marine environments, the team at Dive & Sail, the official dive operator at Cinnamon’s Maldivian resorts, shares their experiences and observations."Each of the four resorts in the Maldives by Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts boasts a unique marine ecosystem," says Adam Ali from Dive & Sail. "From the coral gardens of Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon to the world-renowned surf breaks and manta ray encounters near Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, every dive site reveals something remarkable."At Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, divers and snorkellers frequently encounter nurse sharks, while the pristine lagoons of Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives are often visited by stingrays and vibrant reef fish. The variation in marine species across these resorts reflects the Maldives’ rich biodiversity, offering unforgettable underwater encounters.Manta rays and whale sharks remain some of the most sought-after marine sightings. "The Maldives is among the best places in the world for manta ray encounters, especially near Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives and Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives," explains Ibrahim Shaah, an instructor at Dive & Sail. "One particular dive stands out—half a dozen manta rays surrounded us, their fluid movements almost choreographed. One even looped around, as if acknowledging our presence."Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon, renowned for its house reef, provides opportunities for close-up shark encounters. "Night dives here are truly unique," says diver Mohamad Amjey. "There was a moment when I remained completely still, and a school of reef sharks passed by like shadows in the dark. It was both exhilarating and peaceful."Beyond offering immersive diving and snorkelling experiences, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts prioritise marine conservation. "Sustainable diving practices are essential to preserving these fragile ecosystems," notes a Dive & Sail representative. "We educate guests on responsible marine interactions, from maintaining a safe distance from wildlife to ensuring no contact with corals."Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts actively supports reef restoration through coral propagation initiatives. "By planting coral frames and monitoring their growth, we contribute to reef conservation," the team explains. Guests are encouraged to participate in these efforts, fostering a deeper appreciation for marine sustainability.On World Wildlife Day, the focus remains on the Maldives’ extraordinary marine biodiversity. Whether an experienced diver or a first-time snorkeller, guests at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts have the opportunity to explore, appreciate, and contribute to the protection of the underwater world.

