Snug is a free check-in app that can protect pets - and owners - lives

Statement from Snug

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The tragic deaths of Gene Hackman, his wife and their German shepherd brought to light a concern of caring pet owners - particularly those who live alone: "If something happens to me, who will be notified? Who will rescue my pet?" Timely action could potentially prevent tragedies like this for pets who are left without care, food and water if their owners are injured or ill.

Snug, an easy-to-use free check in app, was created to prevent such delays. Users can download the Snug app, add emergency contacts and set a time for the daily check in. Snug will check in with users daily at the set time. If the user does not tap the button to confirm the check in, Snug will alert the emergency contacts by text at no monthly cost to ensure that someone checks in. With the paid dispatch plan, Snug will phone the user, then her contacts – and if no one is reached, will call for a wellness check. This increases peace of mind, independence, and speed of response.

We're asking pet owners to take a moment to consider how vital timely support can be. Have a plan so that help is never too far away. For more information go to: www.snugsafe.com.

