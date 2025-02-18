Snug answers Ohio's Need for Daily Check-in Service

Cancellation of state service leaves older Ohioans with need for new safety net



COLUMBUS, DE, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the recent cancellation of Ohio's “Staying Connected” service, older Ohioans are looking for a new way to check in daily. Snug, an easy to use free check-in service designed for older adults living alone, is providing answer.

“With nearly 90% of older adults preferring to age at home, this is a rapidly increasing population,” says Preet Anand, co-founder. “ Currently, 27% of women 65-74 and 43% of women 75+ live alone. This creates a higher level of safety concerns for the older adults and their family.”

Snug is addressing these concerns with a simple, inexpensive solution. Users can download the free Snug app, add emergency contacts and set a time for the daily check in. Snug will check in with users daily at the set time. If the user does not tap the button to confirm the check in by their time, Snug will alert their emergency contacts by text at no monthly cost to ensure that someone checks in.

With the paid plan for $19.99/month, Snug will phone the user when a check-in is missed and then her contacts. If no one is reached, Snug will call for a wellness check from emergency services. This increases peace of mind and independence.

“With the end of the Staying Connected service, many older Ohioans have started using Snug to keep a link to a daily check in,” adds Anand. “Snug’s service, used across the U.S. with over 15,000,000 check ins to date, provides that secure connection.”

A recent Ohio customer said "I previously used an automated phone call system sponsored by my state’s dept. of aging, but they decided to discontinue it. I have recommended it (Snug) to friends who are in the same situation."

For more information, please go to www.snugsafe.com

