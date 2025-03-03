Renee' Servello Debuts 'Petey The Pug Escapes For 24 Hours' at London Bookfair 2025

Renee Servello

Renee' Servello debuts “Petey The Pug Escapes For 24 Hours” at LBF 2025, sharing a heartwarming true story of adventure and fun.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The much-anticipated London Bookfair 2025 is set to take place from March 11-13 at Olympia London, bringing together the global publishing community to foster connections, insights, and innovations. Among the distinguished authors debuting at this prestigious event is Renee' Servello, who will be showcasing her latest children's book, “ Petey The Pug Escapes For 24 Hours .”Published by Explora Books , “Petey The Pug Escapes For 24 Hours” is a heartwarming children’s book. It follows the adventures of an adorable pug puppy who manages to escape his home for a thrilling 24-hour escapade. The story captures the excitement and curiosity of a young pug while giving an entertaining and lighthearted experience for children. Readers will find themselves immersed in Petey’s fun-filled journey, making it a delightful addition to any child's library.Renee' Servello, an accomplished author and devoted family woman, has already captivated young readers with “Freckles Finds a Forever Home,” “Humor All The Way,” “You’re Kidding…I’m A Senior?” and “Baby Barney Needs Hugs and Food!.” With “Petey The Pug Escapes For 24 Hours,” she continues to bring real-life experiences to the pages of children’s literature, creating stories that are engaging, wholesome, and filled with adventure.With an impressive 5-star rating on Amazon, “Petey The Pug Escapes For 24 Hours” has been praised by readers. Ronald Briggs commends the book as “a nice story that ends well. Very appropriate for young children. No political influence or attempt to change children. Just a sweet story.” Another reviewer, Marianne Bechtol, adds, “Who doesn’t love a little dog adventure, especially one with a happy ending? This is a cute story about how curiosity can get dogs in trouble and how kind people come to the rescue! Well written and great for little ones to understand!”Explora Books, a marketing and publishing firm based in Canada, will be present at Stand 3E38 during the London Book Fair. This event presents a valuable opportunity for industry professionals, book enthusiasts, and international publishers to discover Renee' Servello’s latest work and engage with her storytelling. Attendees will have the chance to explore her books, discuss literary collaborations, and celebrate the joy of children’s literature.For those attending LBF 2025, don’t miss the chance to experience “Petey The Pug Escapes For 24 Hours.” Renee Servello ’s books continue to bring warmth, adventure, and genuine storytelling to young readers worldwide.For more information, visit Explora Books at Stand 3E38 during the London Bookfair 2025.

