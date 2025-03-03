RentPost Marks 15 Years of Simplifying Property Management with Comprehensive Software Solutions

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RentPost, a leading property management software company, is celebrating 15 years of empowering property managers and landlords with streamlined, reliable, and affordable tools for managing rental properties. Rentpost was founded in 2009 by Jacob Thomason. It has grown into a trusted platform that handles everything from tenant screening to trust accounting, helping thousands of users nationwide optimize their operations.

A Brand Built on Experience and Innovation

RentPost is a comprehensive property management software brand committed to eliminating the chaos of rental property management. With over a decade and a half of experience, the company has continuously refined its platform to meet the evolving needs of property managers and landlords — from single-unit owners to large-scale property management firms.

“We started RentPost with a simple goal: to make property management easier and more accessible for everyone,” said Jacob Thomason, Founder and CEO. “Over the years, we’ve listened to our users, evolved with the industry, and built a platform that truly delivers on that promise.”

Addressing Market Demand with Purpose

The demand for property management solutions has surged alongside the growth of the rental market. According to recent data, the market size will be $11.56 billion by 2033 (Market Research Report), and over 44 million rental units exist in the United States, and more than 70% of small landlords still rely on manual processes or outdated software to manage their properties. RentPost bridges this gap with an intuitive, feature-rich platform that reduces administrative burden and enhances operational efficiency.

Offered Services by RentPost to Property Managers and Landlords

RentPost’s software covers the full spectrum of property management needs, including:

-Online Payments (Payshift): Tenants can pay rent via credit card or bank account, with automatic payment tracking and reconciliation.

-Trust Accounting: Full double-entry ledgers, management and trust books, and robust financial reporting.

-Tenant Screening: Basic and premium screening reports, including credit, criminal, eviction history, and identity verification.

-Maintenance Management: Tenants can submit maintenance requests through an online portal, while managers can track and assign work orders.

-Leasing & Applications: Tools to manage the entire leasing process, from application to move-in.

-Reporting & Analytics: In-depth financial and performance reports, including rent rolls, income statements, and occupancy stats.

-Contact Management (CRM): Centralized database for tenants, owners, vendors, and managers, complete with customizable fields and document storage.

Social Proof and Impact

Since its inception, RentPost has processed millions of dollars in rent payments, supported thousands of property managers, and helped users achieve a 100% unit occupancy rate for their portfolios. With an affordable pricing model starting at $1 per unit per month, RentPost ensures that high-quality property management tools are within reach for businesses of all sizes.

Customers consistently praise RentPost’s ease of use, time-saving automation, and responsive support team. The company’s commitment to customer success is reflected in its offering of unlimited live chat and phone support, free training sessions, and seamless data import services.

Future-Ready and Customer-Focused

With a focus on continuous improvement, RentPost remains dedicated to innovation. The platform integrates with thousands of third-party apps, reducing redundant tasks and creating a more connected management ecosystem. The company also maintains industry-leading security standards, including PCI-

DSS compliance and 256-bit encryption, to safeguard user data.

As the rental market continues to get high, RentPost stands ready to help property managers and landlords navigate new challenges and seize emerging opportunities. The company’s 15-year milestone is not just a celebration of past achievements but a testament to its enduring commitment to simplifying rent — and life — for its users.

