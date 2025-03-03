Jan Grzymala-Busse Joins TENEX.AI as CISO to Scale AI-Powered MDR Amid Surging Demand

Jan Grzymala-Busse, TENEX CISO

TENEX.AI is rapidly expanding to meet surging demand for its AI-powered Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service by appointing Jan Grzymala-Busse as CISO.

AI-driven solutions are redefining cybersecurity. TENEX is leading this transformation, and I’m eager to scale our AI-powered SOC and ensure world-class security outcomes for our customers.” — Jan Grzymala-Busse, TENEX CISO

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Backed by top-tier investors Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), TENEX.AI is rapidly expanding to meet surging demand for its AI-powered Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service. To scale its security operations and accelerate growth, TENEX has appointed Jan Grzymala-Busse as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). A veteran cybersecurity leader with over two decades of experience in threat intelligence, risk management, and regulatory compliance, Jan joins at a critical moment of expansion to lead the company’s next phase of growth.Headquartered in Central Florida, TENEX is establishing the TENEX Cyber Command Center in Kansas City, where Grzymala-Busse – alongside several other key TENEX’ers, including TENEX COO/CFO Ryan Shreve – will lead the company’s service delivery division. In his new role, Jan will oversee the TENEX MDR service and AI-powered security operations, with an immediate focus on scaling the company’s AI-powered SOC capabilities and aggressively hiring top security talent to support accelerating demand.Prior to joining TENEX, Jan led Threat Hunting at BMO Financial Group, where he transformed cybersecurity operations for a $68 billion financial institution, integrating security intelligence, threat-hunting frameworks, and large-scale M&A security strategies. Previously, at Cboe Global Markets, he managed security engineering teams, deployed enterprise-wide threat monitoring, and developed security frameworks for high-profile financial and regulatory entities. Earlier in his career, he held critical cybersecurity and intelligence roles for the Federal Government, overseeing network security operations in highly complex environments.“AI-driven cybersecurity solutions are redefining how organizations defend against modern threats,” said Jan Grzymala-Busse. “TENEX is leading this transformation, and I’m eager to scale our AI-powered SOC, expand our team, and ensure world-class security outcomes for our customers.”As CISO of TENEX.AI, Jan will focus on expanding the company’s AI-driven security capabilities, strengthening operational resilience, and growing the 24x7 security operations team to position TENEX as the premier cybersecurity partner for enterprises worldwide that are leveraging Google Cloud Security or the Microsoft Security Platforms.“Jan is an exceptional addition to the TENEX leadership team,” said Eric Foster, CEO of TENEX.AI. “His deep expertise in cybersecurity will be invaluable as we continue to scale and deliver next-generation security solutions. His leadership in growing our SOC and MDR capabilities will help drive our continued expansion.”As part of its continued growth, TENEX is aggressively hiring security professionals to meet growing demand, with a primary focus on expanding its Kansas City team and 24x7 operations. Additionally, the company plans to establish a second geographically distributed TENEX Cyber Command Center later this year, with Central Florida under strong consideration.ABOUT TENEX:TENEX is a cybersecurity company leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and human expertise to transform enterprise security. Backed by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and Shield Capital, TENEX’s flagship offering is a next-generation Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service, transforming how organizations detect and respond to threats. With deep expertise in Google and Microsoft security ecosystems and state-of-the-art AI capabilities, TENEX empowers enterprises to enhance threat detection, agility, and resilience while maximizing the value of their security investments.For more information, visit TENEX.AI or contact info@tenex.ai.

