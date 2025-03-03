Harris Miniature Golf Courses, Inc. Awarded Bid to Build New Miniature Golf Course in Elk City, OK

This project will bring a fun, family-friendly & inclusive recreational facility to the community, offering a place for people of all ages to enjoy and connect.

ELK CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harris Miniature Golf Courses, Inc. is excited to announce that the company has been awarded the bid to design and construct a new miniature golf course for the city of Elk City, Oklahoma. This project will bring a fun, family-friendly, and inclusive recreational facility to the community, offering a place for people of all ages to enjoy and connect.The city of Elk City is committed to providing accessible and engaging activities for its residents, and the addition of a miniature golf course underscores this vision. The new course will not only serve as an entertainment destination for families, children, and tourists, but also foster an inclusive environment where everyone can participate regardless of ability or background. Miniature golf is a versatile activity that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, from toddlers to seniors, and provides an excellent way for the community to come together, create memories, and engage in healthy, outdoor recreation."We are thrilled to be chosen for this project and to bring our expertise in building high-quality miniature golf courses to Elk City," said Harris Miniature Golf Courses, Inc. President, Sal Conaboy. "This course will not only provide a space for fun and entertainment but will also serve as a lasting asset for the city, contributing to Elk City's growth and vitality for years to come."In addition to offering a fun, inclusive recreational activity, the miniature golf course will provide affordable entertainment for the community, with admission fees remaining at $2 for adults and $1 for children. As a municipally owned asset, the focus of this facility will be on enhancing recreational opportunities and fostering community engagement rather than serving as a significant revenue source. These low costs ensure that the course is accessible to everyone and aligned with the city’s commitment to affordability and inclusivity.With construction scheduled to begin in late 2024, the new miniature golf course is expected to open in early spring 2025. Harris Miniature Golf Courses, Inc. will work closely with city officials to ensure the design complements the local landscape and aligns with the city's vision for a sustainable, community-focused park.The miniature golf course will be a welcome addition to Elk City’s growing portfolio of recreational amenities, providing both locals and visitors with a unique and engaging way to spend their leisure time. The project reflects the city’s ongoing commitment to improving quality of life and offering diverse recreational opportunities for all.For more information about the project or updates on its progress, please visit Harris Miniature Golf Courses, Inc. or contact the Elk City Parks and Recreation Department at City of Elk City, OK About Harris Miniature Golf Courses, Inc.Harris Miniature Golf Courses, Inc. is the leader in designing and constructing high-quality miniature golf courses for municipalities, businesses, and private owners across the United States. With decades of experience, the company specializes in creating innovative, attractive, and durable mini golf courses that provide fun, accessible recreation for communities of all sizes.Harris Miniature Golf Courses, Inc. Media Contact:Sal ConaboyPresidentHarris Miniature Golf Courses, Inc.570-618-8818Sal@harrisminigolf.comCity of Elk City, Ok Media Contact:Marnie ToshSports Marketing & Promotions DirectorElk City, OK580- 303-4140toshm@elkcity.com

