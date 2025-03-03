Blue Hills Ranch Launches Geneva’s Heavenly Retreat: A Farm-to-Table Dining Experience

The adventure resort ranch is well-known for its breathtaking animal encounters.

MCGREGOR, TX, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Hills Ranch ( https://www.bluehillsranch.com ) has opened Geneva’s Heavenly Retreat . This all-new dining experience brings farm-to-table excellence to guests. It offers fresh, organic, and locally sourced meals in a rustic yet refined setting.Situated in the heart of the ranch, Geneva’s Heavenly Retreat embodies the spirit of Blue Hills Ranch –immersing guests in nature while delivering an exceptional culinary experience. With a focus on sustainability and quality, the restaurant serves dishes made entirely from scratch. They feature never-frozen ingredients and seasonal produce.Geneva’s Heavenly Retreat offers an intimate dining experience where every meal reflects the richness of the Texas landscape. Guests can indulge in carefully crafted dishes prepared by Executive Chef Kim Beauchamp. His dedication to organic, high-quality ingredients transforms simple flavors into extraordinary meals.The menu, which changes with the seasons, highlights the freshest ingredients available. Each dish is a celebration of nature’s bounty, thoughtfully curated to nourish both body and soul. From garden-fresh produce to responsibly sourced meats, every meal at Geneva’s Heavenly Retreat is an experience in itself.As part of the all-inclusive stay at Blue Hills Ranch, Geneva’s Heavenly Retreat is exclusively available to cabin guests. Guests staying on the property can purchase meals in advance and enjoy them in the tranquil setting of the ranch. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are served daily at designated times.Meals must be ordered at least four hours in advance to guarantee the freshest ingredients and a top-tier dining experience. This thoughtful approach allows the culinary team to maintain the highest quality standards, ensuring that each plate is prepared with care and precision.The heart of this new dining establishment lies in Geneva’s Barn, a space named after the beloved Saint Bernard of Blue Hills Ranch’s founder, Matt Lieberman. Geneva was the first animal ever cared for at the ranch and played a pivotal role in inspiring the sanctuary. By naming the barn in her honor, Blue Hills Ranch preserves her legacy. It pays tribute to the deep bond between animals and the soul of the ranch.Geneva’s Barn now serves as a gathering space where guests can reflect, connect, and enjoy the peaceful surroundings. The restaurant within it embodies the same values of love, care, and dedication that have made Blue Hills Ranch a haven for both animals and guests alike.About Blue Hills RanchBlue Hills Ranch is an adventure resort located in McGregor, Texas. It offers a unique blend of wildlife encounters and all-inclusive accommodations. Home to over 160 free-roaming animals, including giraffes, zebras, otters, kangaroos, bison, and camels, the ranch provides unforgettable experiences in a serene setting. Guests can enjoy exclusive, up-close interactions with the animals while staying in peaceful cabins designed for relaxation and adventure. Blue Hills Ranch is dedicated to wildlife care, conservation, and creating lasting memories for every guest.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.