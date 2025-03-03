Honey Do Men Named NARI Regional Remodeler of the Year (RotY™) Award Winner

The NARI has named Honey Do Men the 2025 Regional Remodeler of the Year (RotY™) winner in the Entire House category as part of its annual awards competition.

This Regional Remodeler of the Year award is a testament to our team's dedication, craftsmanship, and passion for excellence.” — Darrell Babboni, CEO & Founder of Honey Do Men

CARMEL, NY, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "This Regional Remodeler of the Year award is a testament to our team's dedication, craftsmanship, and passion for excellence. We’re honored to be recognized among the best in the industry," says Darrell Babboni, CEO & Founder of Honey Do Men.Each year, NARI presents awards to members who have demonstrated outstanding work through their remodeling projects. The Remodeler of the Year Awards, formerly Contractor of the Year (CotY) Awards, are the highest form of recognition by industry leaders and peers. With hundreds of entries submitted nationwide, each project is judged with meticulous standards and criteria. This year, remodeling projects totaling $190 million were evaluated. Honey Do Men emerged as the winners in the Northeast region and also secured victory in the largest category, which included homes valued at over $1 million. These achievements have automatically qualified Honey Do Men for the National Competition.“NARI RotY winners represent the best of the best in the remodeling industry,” says Tracy Wright, CAE, CNAP, NARI Co-CEO. “This year's competition was fierce, and we're thrilled to celebrate the outstanding work NARI members deliver every day."NARI will honor all Regional Winners and announce the National Winners at the Evening of Excellence live on April 9, 2025, at the NARI Annual Conference in Austin, Texas. Visit nari.org for more information.About NARIThe National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) is the premier association representing the remodeling industry, committed to advancing professionalism and fostering consumer confidence. NARI members adhere to a strict Code of Ethics and uphold the highest standards of quality and integrity, ensuring Remodeling Done Right™. By equipping remodelers nationwide with resources, education, and networking opportunities, NARI helps its members thrive and build trust with homeowners. Find a trusted NARI professional at remodelingdoneright.com. For more information, visit nari.org or call 847-298-9200.About Honey Do MenHoney Do Men sets the bar for quality home remodeling and repairs in New York. Their motto, “DO IT ONCE. DO IT RIGHT.,” drives their commitment to precision, durability, and customer satisfaction. Specializing in everything from roofing and siding to full kitchen and bathroom remodels, they tailor each project to the client’s needs. Their focus on ethical practices and top-tier craftsmanship has earned them thousands of five-star reviews, an AAA BBB rating, and multiple service awards.

