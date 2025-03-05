Totally Legit Co Rebrands As Fight Health Insurance INC and Prepares to Launch AI-Powered Fight Paperwork

As part of its rebrand, Fight Health Insurance Inc expands AI Tools to ensure healthcare patients, professionals, and companies spend less time on paperwork.

Our users really connected with the ‘Fight Health Insurance’ name because we helped them win battles against bureaucracy” — Holden Karau

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Fight Health Insurance INC (formerly Totally Legit Co) announces its rebranding alongside the upcoming launch of Fight Paperwork , a professional-grade AI tool for medical equipment vendors, pharmaceutical teams, and healthcare administrators. With a mission to empower people and businesses navigating health insurance complexities, the company’s expanded suite of tools ensures patients and professionals alike spend less time on paperwork and more time on care.Thousands of users have leveraged the AI-powered consumer product affectionately called “Fight Health Insurance,” to appeal denial claims. Fight Health Insurance uses AI both to process the initial denial from the insurance company and again at the end to generate the potential appeal letters. Later this month, Fight Paperwork will bring that same clarity to healthcare professionals. We are also excited to be adding prior authorization support in the coming months, one of our most requested professional features.“Our users really connected with the ‘Fight Health Insurance’ name because we helped them win battles against bureaucracy,” said Holden Karau, CEO. “Now, with Fight Paperwork, we’re equipping health professionals from medical suppliers to pharma teams, and care providers with AI tools to tackle their unique challenges. This is about leveling the AI playing field between payers and everyone else.” Karau shared that the two different products were needed since professionals have unique needs, including a higher volume of denials, than patients normally do.Even with all of this fancy technology, Fight Health Insurance understands the unique pragmatic challenges of how to fit AI tooling into existing workflows, including using fax modems to talk to legacy systems.Key Highlights:For Healthcare Professionals & Business (Fight Paperwork):- Automates appeal process using generative AI- Supports either professional or collaborative patient submitted appeals- Over 500 professional signups prior to launchFor Patients & Consumers (Fight Health Insurance):- Simplifies the claim appeal process with AI generated appeal letters- Already used by thousands of patients- Open SourceAbout Fight Health Insurance INC:Fight Health Insurance INC (formerly Totally Legit Co) is a technology company laser-focused on repairing healthcare’s broken administrative workflows. Its tools support a growing community of thousands of patients, medical vendors, and care providers who rely on its AI to overcome insurance hurdles. Learn more at https://www.fighthealthinsurance.com

Generating an appeal with Fight Health Insurance

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.